CANMNT to Host Open Training Session in Halifax Ahead of June FIFA Window

Halifax, NS - Canada Soccer have announced, in partnership with the Halifax Wanderers, that the Men's National Team will be beginning their June Friendly window in Halifax. This marks the first time the Men's National Team has visited Nova Scotia's capital in program history.

"We're thrilled to once again take our Men's National Team to a new city in Canada," Head Coach of the Men's National Team Jesse Marsch said. "We had a very positive experience in Montréal with an open training session last year, and I'm glad we can do it again with our first-ever official visit to Halifax. The country deserves to see this team ahead of our upcoming home FIFA World Cup."

Following CANMNT's successful open training session in Montréal in October 2024, Canada will be doing the same in Halifax. Fans will get the unique opportunity to watch a Men's National Team open training session at Wanderers Grounds on Tuesday, 3 June.

"It's an incredible opportunity for Halifax to welcome the Canadian Men's National Team to our city, especially when we are a year out from the World Cup," Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said. "From a personal perspective, this is the realization of one of my dreams when building the stadium at the Wanderers Grounds eight years ago. We're proud to be a part of helping to bring the team to Nova Scotia."

Canada is set to play in the newly created Canadian Shield tournament in Toronto during the June FIFA window. CANMNT will play Ukraine on 7 June, followed by Côte D'Ivoire on 10 June at BMO Field. Tournament ticket packages are available now via BMOField.com.

Canada Soccer's Women's National Team played the first-ever Canada match in Halifax in the organization's history with a 2:0 win over Brazil at Wanderers Grounds on 31 October 2023.

Further details about the CANMNT's open training session will be communicated soon.

