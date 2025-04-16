Wanderers Sign Nova Scotian Ben Marsh

April 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ben Marsh (centre) celebrates scoring for Wanderers U21

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian midfielder Ben Marsh to a Development Contract.

Marsh, 16, is a born and raised Nova Scotian from Fall River and was an invitee to the Wanderers' training camp after an impressive 2024 season with local club Suburban FC and Wanderers U21. Marsh was named Wanderers U21's 2024 Young Player of the Year.

"We've been really pleased with Ben's progress since he joined our Wanderers program over the last couple of seasons and this is a commitment in both directions," sporting director Matt Fegan said.

"Ben has shown a maturity beyond his years and a great desire to challenge himself consistently in a professional environment which will be important traits as he pushes his game forward. As a club we want to progress more players from our region along our pathway and his progress is testament to the work being done through our u21 program. The challenge is there for Ben now to follow in the footsteps of other local players who earned first team minutes and he will have the club's full support in his ongoing development in a patient, deliberate manner."

A member of Nova Scotia's Canada Games program, Marsh was selected to the Wanderers U21 squad for the 2024 season. In the opening match of the 2024 International Summer Series, Marsh, then 15, scored the winning goal against Ipswich Town U21 in St. John's, Newfoundland.

"We're excited to have a young man like Ben in our team and watch his growth as a player," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He has a good nose for goal, can play multiple positions, and we're glad to have a local player with his potential as a member of the first team squad."

Marsh is the latest Nova Scotian to earn a contract with his hometown club, following in the footsteps of local products including Christian Oxner, Scott Firth, Kieran Baskett and Yorgos Gavas. Marsh grew up attending Wanderers matches and has selected the number 39 because former Wanderer Stefan Karajovanovic was his favourite player when he was younger.

A player signed to a Development Contract must be a Domestic Under-18 Player, born Jan 1, 2007 or later, and is eligible to make four (4) appearances for a CPL Club while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration. There is no time limit for completion of these games. In the 2025 calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two (2) Development Contracts in the CPL.

