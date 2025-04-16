Preview: Atlético Ottawa at York United

April 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa earned their first win of the season with a dominant display away to Vancouver FC. A flurry of first-half goals gave Atlético full control of the match as Mexican forward David Rodríguez stole the show on a day when 16-year-old Canadian Sergei Kozlovskiy made his professional debut in Ottawa's defence.

This Saturday, second-place Atleti hosts Ontario rivals York United (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer) at TD Place.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa are 2nd in the Canadian Premier League table (1-1-0) with 4 points.

York United FC are 4th (1-0-1) having lost their home opener to Halifax Wanderers FC (2-1) in match day 2.

Atlético picked up their first win of the season last weekend, convincingly defeating Vancouver FC away from home (4-1).

Atleti continues to show an exciting brand of soccer, registering 40 shots over the first two matches (20 vs Halifax, 20 vs Vancouver FC) and scoring 6 goals.

The Expected Goals (xG) over the first two matches is: 7.39 for Ottawa to 3.38 against.

Mexican forward David Rodríguez continued to dazzle, scoring his second goal in two games and providing an assist.

Rodríguez was named 'CPL Player of the Week'.

For the second week running, the 22-year-old was also awarded 'Performance of the Match' and named to the 'CPL Team of the Week'.

Nathan Ingham, Kevin dos Santos and Manu Aparicio were also named to the Team of the Week.

Canadian defender Sergei Kozlovskiy (16 years and 309 days) became the second-youngest player in Atlético history as he made his professional debut against Vancouver FC.

Youngest: Antoine Coupland, 16 years and 251 days (August 19, 2020 vs Valour FC).

York United's visit to Ottawa is their first since the dramatic playoff quarter-finals in 2024 when Atlético Ottawa defeated their Ontario rivals in a penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw.

York appointed Mauro Eustáquio as Head Coach for the 2025 CPL season.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 2W-10D-9L; 31 goals scored, 38 goals conceded.

