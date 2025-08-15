Matchday Information: VFC at CAV - August 17

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - After a magical night at Willoughby Stadium, Vancouver FC now sets its sights on Cavalry FC. Fresh off a thrilling 3-1 victory over the near-unbeaten Atlético Ottawa, the Eagles take a commanding lead into the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final. It was a landmark performance, not only their first home win in over a year, but also their first-ever regulation-time victory in the competition.

Led by interim head coach Martin Nash, Vancouver has shown flashes of brilliance in cup play this season. The challenge now is to carry that momentum into league action, where results have been harder to come by.

Awaiting them are their Western rivals and reigning North Star Cup champions, Cavalry FC, a team that has historically had Vancouver's number. The Eagles have yet to defeat Cavalry in regular time in club history, and all four of their meetings this year have ended in draws. Still, Vancouver can take confidence from their recent cup triumph over the Cavs, having eliminated them on penalties at ATCO Field earlier in the tournament.

MATCH STORY: Eagles Eyes Momentum Shift in Push for Playoffs

Sunday's match marks another opportunity for Vancouver to turn the tide in the late stages of the season. Riding the momentum of strong performances under the new head coach, the team has collected two wins in their last three games, a feat not achieved until this week. With confidence high, they now travel to the Gateway to the West, aiming to turn strong performances into wins and start stringing together consecutive points in pursuit of a distant but still possible playoff spot.

Adding to the optimism, the last three matches have seen Nash's side score multiple goals in a game, something rare earlier this season. Under the previous head coach, the team often took the lead but failed to extend it, leaving points on the table. Nash has made it clear that building a bigger cushion on the scoreboard is essential, especially in away fixtures where margins can make all the difference.

Defensively, the new coach has also emphasized keeping the backline razor-sharp. He appears to have found his ideal defensive unit, with the partnership between the centre-backs growing stronger each match. Their improved chemistry has not only helped limit opposition chances but also played a vital role in building attacks from the back. Even after conceding a goal in their recent cup match, the backline's resilience was crucial in preserving the advantage and setting the platform for success.







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.