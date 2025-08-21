Matchday Information: VFC vs. FOR - August 22

Langley, BC - In a breathtaking showdown on Sunday night, Vancouver FC pushed Cavalry FC to the brink in a nine-goal spectacle that tied the Canadian Premier League record for most goals in a single match. Despite a relentless comeback, Vancouver ultimately fell 5-4 to the Cavs, with the decisive blow coming in the 97th minute from Cavalry's Daan Klomp.

After falling behind 2-0 inside the first four minutes, Vancouver showed resilience throughout the match. Nicolás Mezquida converted a first-half penalty to get the visitors on the board, and Terran Campbell added a second with a powerful strike from outside the box before halftime. In the second half, Hugo Mbongue brought the game level with a brilliant solo effort, and Emrick Fotsing headed home a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer from a corner kick to make it 4-4. Despite the spirited fightback, Cavalry sealed the win deep into stoppage time through Klomp's late strike.

Next in line is their biggest test yet, league-leading and unbeaten Forge FC, coming to Willoughby Stadium. The Eagles will aim to turn recent strong performances into results and attempt something no CPL team has managed this season: handing Hamilton their first defeat. It's a challenge reminiscent of the Canadian Championship upset over the near-unbeaten Atlético Ottawa, a match that proved Vancouver can rise to the occasion against top-tier opposition.

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC Eye Historic Win Against Unbeaten Forge FC

Friday marks another important chapter in Vancouver FC's quest to start collecting points in league play. After four matches and 11 goals scored, the team has shown clear signs of attacking promise, making the possibility of earning points at home a very real one.

Standing in their way, however, is a formidable opponent: Forge FC. The league leaders remain unbeaten and are known for punishing even the smallest mistakes. Against a team like Hamilton's powerhouse, any lapse in focus can be fatal.

But head coach Martin Nash sees this fixture as another key opportunity, much like last week's clash with the nearly unbeaten Atlético Ottawa, where Vancouver shocked the odds with a thrilling performance. That result proved the team can stand toe-to-toe with the league's top sides, and Nash hopes Friday's challenge will continue to build confidence and momentum.

Martin Nash will once again have a full squad at his disposal, an increasingly familiar scenario as the team settles into a consistent rhythm. With the lineup taking shape, Nash appears to have found his ideal starting XI, giving Vancouver a solid foundation heading into one of the toughest matchups of the season.

The attacking unit continues to impress. Elage Bah brings speed and flair on the flanks, while Hugo Mbongue and Terran Campbell provide precision and experience up front. Campbell, in particular, has rediscovered his scoring form and is now tied once again as the CPL's all-time leading scorer. Facing his former club, where he built much of his career and collected multiple titles adds another layer of motivation.

Defensively, Vancouver has looked organized in recent games, but the five goals conceded against Cavalry, including two from unfortunate errors, serve as a reminder of how costly small mistakes can be. If the backline can remain disciplined and the attack keeps firing, the Eagles have a real chance to control the game.

With belief growing and the squad finding its rhythm, Friday could be the night Vancouver turns strong performances into a statement result securing points, breaking records, and building something bigger.







