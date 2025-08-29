Match Day Information: VFC at ATO - August 30

Langley, BC - - The Eagles take flight once again, this time heading east to Ottawa, Ont. Following a week of intense preparation and a hard-fought 1-0 loss to league leaders and unbeaten Forge FC, Vancouver FC is set for another critical test.

MATCH STORY: THE EAGLES TAKE FLIGHT TO OTTAWA

Saturday's matchup marks the fourth meeting between Vancouver and Atlético Ottawa this season. So far, the rivalry has remained evenly balanced: one win apiece and one draw. Ottawa claimed victory in the second match of the season, while Vancouver surrendered a lead at home in their last league encounter, settling for a draw. Most recently, however, VFC delivered a thrilling 3-1 win in Leg 1 of the TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-final, a result that remains fresh in both teams' minds.

Tomorrow's clash will be Vancouver's first visit to Ottawa this season. It serves not only as a key league fixture but also as a strategic preview of the second leg of the Cup semi-final, scheduled for September. The match will be a crucial opportunity for Vancouver to assess how best to counter the league's most lethal attack on their home turf.

Though the playoff dream seems to be slipping further out of reach with each passing week, VFC still has a mathematical chance. Every win now carries more than just points, it's about building confidence, sparking momentum, and reinforcing belief within the squad. A strong showing in the Nation's capital could do just that.

With past performances against Diego Mejía's side offering some encouragement, the Eagles will look to channel their fighting spirit and secure valuable points on the road.

NEW CHALLENGE, SAME OBJECTIVE:

Although the Eagles conceded a goal to Sam Salter in their most recent Canadian Championship encounter, Vancouver's defensive unit largely succeeded in containing what is widely regarded as the most potent attack in the league. The objective remains the same for this upcoming fixture: maintain a disciplined and cohesive defensive structure to neutralize Ottawa's primary attacking threats. Salter, with 17 goals across all competitions this year, continues to be one of the league's most prolific scorers. Alongside him, David Rodríguez presents a dual threat, not only contributing goals but also leading the league in assists. By establishing a solid foundation at the back, Vancouver will aim to provide their attacking players with the composure and freedom necessary to execute in the final third and mount a strong push for three crucial points on the road.







