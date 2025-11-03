Five Players Nominated for 2025 Canadian Premier League Player of the Year

Published on November 3, 2025







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the nominees for this year's Player of the Year award, honouring the best player in the league during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Atlético Ottawa's David Rodríguez and Samuel Salter, Cavalry FC's Sergio Camargo and Forge FC's Kyle Bekker and Daniel Nimick are nominated for the award in 2025. The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Player of the Year award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or the 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

Bekker, 35, remained a central figure in Forge's midfield in 2025, scoring three goals, adding two assists and continuing to orchestrate play with composure and precision. He finished the regular season fourth among all CPL players in chances created (49) and fourth among CPL players with at least 50 passes attempted into the final third. His passing accuracy in that area was 80.9 per cent. Bekker led all Forge midfielders in both forward passes (323) and total successful passes (1,058), finishing fifth and fourth in the CPL respectively. This marks Bekker's sixth nomination for the award in his CPL career. He is also nominated for Players' Player of the year in 2025.

Camargo, 31, operated at the heart of Cavalry's attacking identity in 2025, delivering one of the most productive seasons of his CPL career. He finished tied for third among all CPL players in assists (six) and ranked sixth in total goal contributions (14). His eight goals and six assists marked new single-season career highs. Camargo led the team in shot conversion percentage (22.2 per cent) among players with at least 10 shots on target. This is his first nomination for Player of the Year.

Nimick, 25, delivered another standout campaign in his first season in Forge's back line, establishing himself as one of the league's most complete defenders. He led all CPL players in progressive carries (282), blocks (24) and possessions won in the defensive third (99), and led all central defenders in successful take-ons (14). Nimick also finished third among all CPL players in forward passes (583) and ranked second among CPL defenders with at least 500 minutes played in goals conceded per 90 (0.83), highlighting both his defensive command and ability to drive play forward. This is Nimick's third nomination this awards season; he is also nominated for Defender of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

Rodríguez, 23, shaped much of Atlético Ottawa's attacking rhythm in 2025, producing one of the most creative and dynamic midfield campaigns in league history. He led the CPL in assists (nine), tying the single-season record previously set by Sean Rea with Valour FC in 2022, and finished second in total goal contributions (18), only behind teammate Samuel Salter (23). Rodríguez also led the league in chances created (67), the second-highest single-season total in CPL history, and set a league record for most touches in the opposition box in a season (147). His 231 progressive carries led all non-defenders, and his 142 duels won ranked fourth among CPL players. This is his first nomination for the award, and second of the awards season as he is also nominated for Players' Player of the Year

Salter, 25, delivered one of the most prolific scoring seasons in CPL history in 2025, capturing the Golden Boot with 19 goals, a new all-time single-season record. He also led the league in total goal contributions (23), tying another CPL single-season record, and paced all CPL players in shots on target (45), also an all-time league mark. Salter finished third among all CPL players in possessions won in the final third (17), demonstrating his impact beyond the penalty area. His performance defined Atlético Ottawa's attacking identity throughout the campaign. This is Salter's first nomination for the award and second of the awards season as he is also nominated for Players' Player of the Year.

The winner of the Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived of by artist Pitseolak Qimirpik and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Nikisuittuq statue is a type of inukshuk, a stone landmark built to lead a traveller home. Its top stone points toward the North Star, making it an important landmark in navigation.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.







