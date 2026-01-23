Wanderers Sign Dutch Midfielder Sven Zitman

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Dutch midfielder Sven Zitman to a contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with a club option for 2027.

Zitman, 23, joins the Wanderers after playing his entire professional career in the Netherlands, most recently for TOP Oss in the Dutch Eerste Divisie. A defensive midfielder with great tackling ability and passing range, Zitman made 18 appearances for TOP in the 2024/25 season.

"Sven possesses all the details you look for in a midfielder as he is strong in tackles and passing to progress the ball forward," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He comes from a great background in the Netherlands where he has developed a strong ability to read the game and his aggressiveness fits the brand of football we plan to play. Sven was excited by both the football and the experience of playing in Halifax at the Wanderers Grounds and we're pleased that young talent like Sven wants to take the next step in their careers with us."

From Schiedam, Netherlands, Zitman began his career at top Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam, spending 11 years at the club after signing with the academy as a 10-year-old. He featured for Feyenoord's U17, U19 and U21 teams and signed a professional contract with the club in 2020. In 2022, Zitman joined fellow Dutch side PEC Zwolle, making 11 appearances and contributing a goal and an assist as the club secured promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie. He signed with TOP Oss in 2023, making 40 appearances for the club over two seasons.

"I am very excited to play for the Wanderers and will work hard this season to help the team reach its goals," Zitman said. "The club's ambitions are what made me want to come to Canada, and I think Halifax is a great environment to grow as a player."

Zitman is the Wanderers' second new international signing for the 2026 season, with Halifax announcing the addition of Spanish winger Miguel Arilla on Wednesday.







