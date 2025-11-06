Canadian Soccer Business Expands Partnership with Hummel as Official Kit and Apparel Partner of the Canadian Premier League

Toronto, ON - Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a multi-year partnership with hummel, the iconic Danish sportswear brand, which will become the Official Kit and Apparel Partner of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) beginning in 2026.

The new agreement builds on the successful relationship established last year between hummel and League1 Canada, which also operates under the CSB umbrella. By extending the collaboration to the CPL, CSB continues to strengthen the connection between its leagues, fostering greater integration across the professional and pro-am levels of the game within Canada's broader soccer ecosystem and reinforcing the foundation for the sport's long-term growth nationwide.

As part of the collaboration with the CPL, hummel will create fully customized jersey designs for each club, produce league-branded merchandise, and supply official apparel for league staff. The first hummel-designed CPL kits will debut in early 2026, coinciding with a historic moment for Canadian soccer as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Our expanded partnership with hummel reflects the momentum behind Canadian soccer and the Canadian Premier League," said James Johnson, Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Business. "Following the successful introduction of hummel through League1 Canada, we're proud to bring their global brand and design expertise to the men's professional game. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to integration across our leagues, creating a more unified and recognizable visual identity that strengthens their presence within the Canadian soccer landscape."

Together, hummel and CSB will aim to create a unified visual identity for the CPL that reflects the league's ambition and the potential for Canadian soccer from coast to coast, while building on clubs' reputation for producing world-class kit designs and storytelling that connects to their communities.

"Partnering with the Canadian Premier League marks a significant step forward in our ongoing North American expansion," said Lars Stentebjerg, Chief Executive Officer, hummel. "As one of the host nations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Canada represents a vibrant and fast-growing football culture - one we're proud to support for the long term. We look forward to bringing our heritage, passion, and design innovation to one of North America's most dynamic football markets."

Founded in 1923, hummel's iconic chevrons feature on the jerseys of globally recognized teams including the Danish national team, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, and Real Betis. With a legacy defined by craftsmanship and community, CSB's partnership with hummel reinforces its stated commitment to fuelling the growth of the game as an integrated soccer hub.







