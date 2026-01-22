Canadian Soccer Business Announces Voit as Official Match Ball Provider of the Canadian Premier League

Toronto, ON - Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new multi-year partnership with Voit, a global sports brand with more than a century of innovation in the game, as the Official Match Ball Provider of the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The new official match ball will be used in all CPL matches nationwide beginning in the 2026 season, reinforcing CSB's commitment to elevating standards on the pitch and strengthening the foundation of Canada's professional game.

"At our core, everything begins on the pitch," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. "Strong competitions and a high-quality playing product are the foundation for everything we are building, from player development and club growth to fan connection and long-term legacy. This partnership supports the CPL's continued evolution and reflects our focus on building a sustainable, connected future for Canadian soccer."

The partnership reflects CSB's commitment to leading with soccer, supporting a high-quality on-field product as the foundation for continued growth. It also reflects its focus on building long-term, strategic partnerships that directly support the League and enable reinvestment into clubs and communities across Canada.

Additional details about the official match ball and its introduction ahead of the 2026 CPL season will be shared in the coming months.

"Voit exists to empower the athlete in everyone," said JC Elizondo, CEO, Voit. "Our partnership with the Canadian Premier League allows us to showcase how the more than 100 year legacy of innovation and quality at Voit continues to define the game at every level. The CPL's commitment to developing Canadian soccer talent aligns perfectly with our mission of advancing sports through quality products and inspiring experiences."

As Canadian soccer enters a defining period of growth and opportunity, CSB and the CPL remain focused on building lasting foundations, not just moments. Today's announcement of an Official Match Ball Provider partnership with Voit reflects that long-term approach, supporting the continued integration of professional soccer into Canada's sporting and cultural fabric.







