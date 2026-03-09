Wanderers Reveal 2026 Primary Kit in Partnership with Hummel

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers released its Primary Kit for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season as part of this year's inaugural partnership between the CPL and hummel.

Halifax's 2026 Primary Kit honours the historic Wanderers Amateur Athletic Club (WAAC). Founded in 1882, the WAAC and their home of Wanderers Grounds are the inspiration behind the current Wanderers' name.

The details of this jersey are inspired by uniforms worn by the original Wanderers. A black base is dotted with the WAAC shield, which features the saltire and rampant lion of the Nova Scotia flag. A vintage Wanderers wordmark and letter W on the back of the jersey and socks celebrate over a century of athletics in Nova Scotia. Accents of aqua blend the past and present between an era of Wanderers who played in black and scarlet with the blue of today's club.

This jersey represents the continuation of a 144-year-old promise to make the community stronger through the power of sport. A celebration of those who built a field of dreams, the community that rallies around it, and the passing of the torch to the Halifax Wanderers of today.

Through this new partnership with hummel, the CPL has reaffirmed its tradition of producing stunning bespoke kits while emphasizing community ties for each club. Newly introduced features include an updated CPL legacy patch, fully customized goalkeeper kits, a refreshed name-and-number font, and enhanced silicone club and league crests. For the first time, all eight clubs will now also wear a custom CPL crest in their own colours on the sleeve of their 2026 kits.

2026 Wanderers kits will be on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 11, at the club's Fan Shop at 5566 Sackville Street and online at ShopWanderers.ca. Halifax will reveal the club's new goalkeeper kit on March 10 and the Alternate Kit on March 11.







