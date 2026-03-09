FC Supra du Québec adds Laurent Ciman and Florian Tertre to its coaching staff

Montreal, QC - FC Supra du Québec today announced the appointment of former Belgian international and MLS Defender of the Year Laurent Ciman as Assistant Coach ahead of the club's inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

Ciman and Florian Tertre, who has been appointed FC Supra's Goalkeeper Coach, round out the club's technical staff for its debut campaign, bringing together top-level experience, credibility, and the expertise and depth that will help drive the club forward.

"Laurent's experience at the highest levels of the professional game will be a tremendous asset alongside Florian and the rest of the coaching staff," said Mateo Cabanettes, FC Supra du Québec. "Under the leadership of Head Coach Nick Razzaghi, I am confident the combined experience and expertise of our staff will be a real strength as we compete in our first season."

Ciman, 40, was known throughout his distinguished playing career for his composure in possession and sharp tactical intelligence. He spent 12 seasons in Belgium's top division before joining CF Montréal (then the Montreal Impact) in 2015. He quickly established himself as one of Major League Soccer's premier defenders, earning MLS Defender of the Year honours that season, and was named a two-time MLS All-Star (2015, 2016).

Internationally, Ciman earned 20 caps with the Belgian national team between 2010 and 2018.

Ciman transitioned seamlessly into coaching after he retired from playing, serving as Assistant Coach with CF Montréal from 2021 to 2024, where he played an active role in player development, defensive organization, and match preparation at the MLS level. Since then, he has continued to mentor and develop young talent across Quebec through his own academy structure.

Off the field, Ciman has called Quebec home for more than a decade and is deeply rooted in the province's soccer community. That personal connection proved decisive in his decision to join FC Supra's inaugural project.

"I am attached to Montreal. It's a city that means a great deal to me," said Laurent Ciman, Assistant Coah, FC Supra du Québec. "This project is incredibly exciting. I truly believe there is more than enough talent in Quebec to build a highly competitive side, and I want to be part of creating something meaningful here from the ground up."

Like Ciman, Tertre's path reflects a blend of international experience with a sustained commitment to the Quebec soccer landscape. Tertre moved to Quebec after developing and competing as a semi-professional goalkeeper in France and went on to become a respected coaching figure within the province.

He has served as a goalkeeper coach at the U SPORTS, Ligue1 Québec, and provincial selection levels, and most recently held the position of Technical Director at CS Boucherville, overseeing player development and technical programming over the past two years.

Tertre brings both energy and a comprehensive understanding of goalkeeper development to his new role at FC Supra, aiming to elevate standards and guide his players toward peak performance at the highest national level.

"I am genuinely excited to welcome Laurent and Florian to our staff," said Nick Razzaghi, Head Coach, FC Supra du Québec. "The addition of Laurent and his experience reflect our commitment to building the strongest possible staff around our players. We share a unified vision, and I'm looking forward to working closely with my entire team as we set ambitious standards from day one."

FC Supra's Training Camp, presented by WestJet, will include exhibition matches in the coming weeks against Ligue1 Québec teams. The club will open its home schedule at CEPSUM Stadium at Université de Montréal on Sunday, April 19, facing reigning CPL champion Atlético Ottawa.

FC Supra du Québec Technical Staff for 2026 Season

Head Coach: Nicholas Razzaghi

Assistant Coach: Ramtin Maherpour

Assistant Coach: Anthony Corneli

Assistant Coach: Laurent Ciman

Goalkeeper Coach: Florian Tertre

Athletic Performance Coach: Davide Salvoni

Chief Analyst: Marius Lamblin

Medical Coordinator: Nicolas Nault

Head Athletic Therapist: Dillon Warren







