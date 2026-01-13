Vancouver FC Reinforces Squad with Signings of Mohamed Amissi and Tom Field

Published on January 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC today announced the acquisition of Burundian forward Mohamed Amissi and CPL veteran Tom Field as the club prepares for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, continuing to shape its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Amissi, 25, is a dynamic wide attacker capable of playing on both flanks who brings international and European experience to the Eagles. Developed in the Netherlands, he made his professional debut in the Dutch system and recorded 10 appearances in the Eredivisie with Heracles Almelo, with additional experience in Portugal and Egypt.

On the international stage, Amissi has earned 25 caps for the Burundi Men's National Team and was part of the country's historic 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

"Mohamed is an exciting attacking talent who brings pace, creativity and versatility to our squad," said Martin Nash, Interim Head Coach of Vancouver FC. "He will add a new dimension to our attack as we build for the 2026 season."

Vancouver FC have signed Amissi to a contract guaranteed through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

Field, 28, is a versatile left-back known for his defensive reliability and attacking support. He developed in the Brentford Academy before making senior appearances in the English Football League with Brentford, Bradford City and Cheltenham Town.

Most recently, Field played a pivotal role for Cavalry FC in the CPL, helping the team secure the 2024 North Star Cup while making 59 appearances across his four seasons (2021, 2023-2025).

"Tom is coming off a strong 2025 season and brings valuable experience and versatility to our squad," said Nash. "He's a consistent, reliable professional who understands what it takes to compete in this league, and he will add important quality, leadership and stability to our back line".

Vancouver FC have signed Field to a contract guaranteed through 2026, with a club option for 2027, pending the receipt of his work permit.

Quick Facts About Amissi and Field respectively:

Name: Mohamed Amissi / Thomas Geoffrey Field

Pronunciation: mo-HAH-med ah-MEE-see / TOM feeld

Birthdate: August 3, 2000 / March 14, 1997

Nationality: Burundian, Belgian / Irish, English

Last Club: Modern Sport Club / Cavalry FC

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of January 12, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo -

Defenders: Matteo Campagna, Tyler Crawford, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr., Morey Doner, Tom Field -

Midfielders: Emrick Fotsing, Nicolás Mezquida, Abdoulaye Ouattara, Thomas Powell, Michel da Silva, Vasco Fry, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi -

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi

Fans can expect further updates regarding roster changes and potential signings as the club navigates its offseason decisions.







