Canadian Soccer Business Aligns League Portfolio with New Brand Identities for Canadian Premier League and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada

TORONTO - Jan. 27, 2026 - Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today unveiled new brand identities for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada (PSLC), formerly known as League1 Canada, as part of a coordinated evolution reinforcing a clearer, more intentional alignment within Canada's domestic soccer pathway, as the Canadian game settles into its stride.

The updated identities reflect CSB's long-term vision for a more connected and coherent domestic pathway, representing the first step in aligning a league portfolio that is increasingly connected, recognizable and enduring - from community-based competition through professional-amateur environments to the professional game.

Designed to express continuity and progression across CSB's leagues, the new identities reinforce a pathway that has already helped hundreds of players move from local clubs into professional environments in Canada and abroad. That same pathway has also played a meaningful role in developing players who have gone on to represent Canada internationally, underscoring the importance of clarity and alignment across the domestic game.

Together, the new identities provide a clearer expression of how CSB's leagues relate to one another, while preserving the distinct roles, audiences, and strengths of each competition - and mark a clear step forward in strengthening how that pathway is structured and understood.

"This evolution is about aligning our leagues with greater intention," said James Johnson, Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Business. "The Canadian Premier League and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada play distinct but complementary roles in the Canadian game. This alignment is a meaningful expression of how we're supporting players, clubs, and partners, guided by a clear vision for how CSB's leagues can grow, connect, and strengthen the pathways of the Canadian game over time."

The CPL, Canada's top domestic men's professional league, anchors the elite end of the men's player pathway, shaping the competitive landscape and providing a platform for high-performance environments, professional clubs, and commercial partners.

Premier Soccer Leagues Canada represents an evolution of the most established pro-am league system in Canadian soccer, League1 Canada. Positioned at the centre of the domestic pathway, PSLC connects deeply rooted community clubs with higher levels of opportunity across both the men's and women's game. Delivered through provincial and regional league structures - with the Ontario Premier League, British Columbia Premier League, Alberta Premier League and, beginning in 2026, the Prairies Premier League operating under the newly aligned branding - it forms a nationally coherent system rooted in local communities. Its long-standing impact is visible across the sport, with a proven track record of player development nationally and internationally.

Together, these leagues reflect the continued expansion of CSB's national pro-am system, extending the domestic pathway into new regions and strengthening the bridge between community clubs and the professional game across Canada, supported by changes in how CSB is organizing and resourcing its work to better serve its leagues and clubs.

"This alignment is about more than visual consistency," said Johnson. "Clearer structure and shared identity help explain how the pathway functions, enable deeper collaboration, and support longer-term commitment as expectations around the Canadian game continue to rise. Together, these identities support a stronger, more unified vision of the Canadian game."







