Canadian Premier League Reveals a Bold New Identity Built to Inspire

TORONTO - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled a bold new brand identity that reflects its position at the pinnacle of Canada's domestic men's game and its role as a professional destination within an increasingly aligned national pathway.

The refreshed CPL identity was revealed as part of a coordinated evolution led by Canadian Soccer Business and launched alongside new identities for Premier Soccer Leagues Canada (PSLC), the new name for the former League1 Canada national pro-am system, and its aligned provincial and regional league structures. It sits within CSB's broader effort to strengthen alignment across its league portfolio, from community-based competition through professional-amateur environments to the professional game.

"This new identity reflects the role the Canadian Premier League plays as the professional destination within our league portfolio, and its contribution to setting standards within Canadian soccer," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League. "It expresses the ambition, performance, and national pride expected of a professional league competing on home soil."

Rooted in Canadian red and elevated by winner's gold, the refreshed CPL identity signals confidence, ambition, and maturity. The design system is built to perform at the highest level across broadcasts, digital platforms, and matchday environments, balancing clarity and consistency while enabling clubs and fans to express individuality within a strong, unified league presence.

Anchored by a shield that points north, reflecting ambition and direction, the identity draws on enduring national symbols to express purpose and progression. Within the shield, the CPL lettermark rises with intention, positioned above the Canadian maple leaf containing the guiding North Star - established features that signal unity, aspiration, and leadership.

Together, these components create a confident and adaptable identity, supported by a bold, youthful custom typeface that gives the league a distinct voice.

Select aspects of the identity - including the shield structure, maple leaf, and typography - are shared with Premier Soccer Leagues Canada and its aligned provincial and regional league structures, reinforcing visual cohesion and alignment across the pathway while preserving each competition's distinct role.

"This alignment is an important step in how our leagues connect with one another," said Smyrniotis. "It creates a stronger foundation for deeper coordination over time, while allowing each competition to continue to stand on its own."







