Vancouver FC to Honour 100 Years of Langley Soccer with Commemorative Logo on Match Shorts

Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC will wear Langley United Soccer Association's commemorative "100 Years" logo on its match shorts for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season, marking a century of grassroots soccer in Langley and celebrating one of the most enduring community sport organizations in British Columbia.

The on-kit tribute is the centrepiece of a renewed strategic partnership between Vancouver FC and LUSA, bringing together professional and grassroots soccer through a shared commitment to community, youth development, and the continued growth of the game.

"This partnership represents the foundation of our club's ambition to help grow the game. We are privileged to play in a community made better by over 100 years of collective commitment to giving youth opportunities through soccer. We look forward to continuing the tradition in partnership with LUSA and are grateful for their ongoing impact in soccer and beyond." -- Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer, Vancouver Football Club

Established in 1926, LUSA has served thousands of families across Langley for over a century and remains one of the most influential community soccer organizations in British Columbia.

Through this partnership, Vancouver FC and LUSA will work together to strengthen the connection between grassroots and professional soccer while creating new opportunities for youth players, volunteers, fans and families throughout the community.

Collaborations between Vancouver FC and LUSA are highlighted by robust volunteer appreciation programs including fan favourite "Volunteer of the Match" ceremonial coin toss during Vancouver FC home matches, and a special "Key to the Stadium" launching this June in honour of LUSA's centennial falling in a World Cup year. These programs are supplemented by extensive Community activations throughout the season, featuring VFC players and staff volunteering their support at key LUSA events.

"As we celebrate our centennial in a FIFA World Cup year, it is fitting that Langley's community club and Langley's professional club stand together in growing the game. Every young player who pulls on a LUSA jersey should be able to look at Vancouver FC and see a pathway, an opportunity, and a future in soccer right here at home.

Together, we are helping build a lasting soccer culture in Langley that supports players at every stage of their journey and reinforces our shared belief in Soccer for Life."

-- Marcel Horn, Executive Director, Langley United Soccer Association

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for soccer in Canada, with growing momentum surrounding the sport ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Together, Vancouver FC and LUSA look to continue building a lasting soccer culture in Langley that connects every level of the game, from youth development to the professional stage.

Additional partnership activations and community initiatives will be announced throughout the season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 9, 2026

Vancouver FC to Honour 100 Years of Langley Soccer with Commemorative Logo on Match Shorts - Vancouver FC

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