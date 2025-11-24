Dallas Pulse Selection Mimi Colyer Leads Major League Volleyball Draft

The next generation of professional volleyball stars has arrived, as Wisconsin's Mimi Colyer led a group of 32 standout players selected in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Colyer, one of 15 semifinalists for the AVCA Player of the Year this season, ranks third nationally in kills with 5.28 per match. Honored as an AVCA All-America selection a year ago, she has led this season's Badger squad to a No. 10 national ranking and 20-4 record.

Three of the top four seniors in the nation in kills average are coming to MLV. Flormarie Heredia Colon from the Miami Hurricanes (1st, 6.18 kps) was chosen by the Columbus Fury with the 10th overall choice, while Shaylee Myers of Kansas State (10th, 4.76 kps) went with the last pick of the second round to the Atlanta Vibe. Heredia Colon also leads the nation in total kills (624) and points (704).

The Atlanta Vibe tabbed Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin with the No. 2 choice. Later in the same round, her teammate Kiara Reinhardt was chosen at No. 8 by the Omaha Supernovas. Creighton is the first school in league history to have two players selected in round one.

Among five seniors that are on the semifinalist list for AVCA Player of the Year - four were drafted by Major League Volleyball teams. In addition to Colyer and Heredia Colon, Kentucky's Eva Hudson (3rd round, Atlanta Vibe) and Elia Rubin of Stanford (4th round, San Diego Mojo) were also chosen.

