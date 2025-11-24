Atlanta Vibe Select Creighton's Martin No. 2, SMU's Carlson No. 7 in MLV Draft

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe drafted versatile Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin at No. 2 overall and prolific SMU setter Averi Carlson No. 7 overall in a Top-10 duo of picks Monday in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Martin, a four-time Big East first team honoree and 2025 Big East Player of the Year is averaging 4.43 kills per set on .328 hitting this year. Martin ranks 22nd in the country in points per set, 24th in total points, 25th in total kills and 26th in kills per set.

Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth highlighted Martin's combination of high character and well-rounded talent through all six key volleyball skills - serving, passing, setting, attacking, blocking and digging.

"She brings in a great skillset and still has a lot of room to develop, which is exciting for us as coaches to keep working with her and hopefully help elevate her game even more," Banwarth said.

Carlson ranks second in the NCAA with 11.07 assists per set and is 10th in the nation with 1,151 assists overall. She's won six ACC setter of the week awards this season with the Mustangs.

"I am so thankful for this opportunity to be chosen by the Atlanta Vibe," Carlson said. "I am blessed to continue my journey and play the sport I love now at the professional level."

Banwarth circled Carlson's work ethic as the best setting prospect in the country who puts her teammates in positions to succed.

"Her decision making, her location is great," Banwarth said. "She's consistently putting her hitters in positions to score and she controls the floor like any good setter should do."

Both Martin and Carlson played under Banwarth during the 2025 NORCECA Women's U23 Pan American Cup. Martin said she's looking forward to a reunion.

"She's just so amazing, so I'm really excited to get in the gym," Martin said. "They have so many amazing players on their team as well. I'm really excited for this experience."

The Vibe further bolstered the outside hitter position with Shaylee Myers in the second round at the 16th overall pick. The all-time Kansas State record holder for most kills in a single match - Myers is 10th in the nation in kills per set (4.76) with 428 overall, 12th in points per set (5.22) and fifth in attacks per set (12.66).

"I'm so grateful for the chance to keep playing the game I love at the next level. Thank you to my parents, my family, everyone who's supported me, and the K-State coaching staff for believing in me and shaping me into the person and player I am today," Myers said. "I'm excited for this next step in my journey. Let's go Vibe!"

The third round brought two picks at No. 21 and No. 23 overall. Vanderbilt Middle Blocker Jackie Moore was selected at No. 21 to shore up depth in the middle of Atlanta's defense. Moore has four 20-plus kill performances this season for Vanderbilt and is the program's leader in kills (334), hitting percentage (.389), blocks (105), and points (398.5).

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to continue growing as a player and to compete at the highest level with the Atlanta Vibe," Moore said. "It's an honor to join such a talented team, and I can't wait to contribute and keep developing my game."

At the 23rd pick, Atlanta acquired the rights to Kentucky outside hitter Eva Hudson. Hudson has 214 digs and 403 kills so far in 2025. To round out the draft, Atlanta acquired the rights to Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla with the 30th selection overall. Cos-Okpalla has 195 kills in 2025.

For more information on the 2025 MLV Draft, please contact Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.

Atlanta Vibe 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft Selections

Atlanta selected Ava Martin, Creighton, with the No. 2 (First Round) pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Atlanta selected Averi Carlson, SMU, with the No. 7 (First Round) pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Atlanta selected Shaylee Myers, Kansas State, with the No. 16 (Second Round) overall pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Atlanta selected Jackie Moore, Vanderbilt, with the No. 21 (Third Round) overall pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Atlanta selected Eva Hudson, Kentucky, with the No. 23 (Third Round) overall pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Atlanta selected Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M, with the No. 30 (Fourth Round) overall pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.







