Orlando Valkyries Select Pitt Star Bre Kelley as Top Pick in Monday's MLV Draft
Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Orlando Valkyries News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, added four players on Monday's 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft, headlined by first round pick Bre Kelley, a Middle Blocker out of the University of Pittsburgh. The draft, broadcasted live on The Roku Channel, lasted four rounds with 32 total selections.
Round 1, Pick 6: Bre Kelley | Middle Blocker | Pitt Round 2, Pick 13: Colby Neal | Middle Blocker | Arizona State University Round 3, Pick 24: Iane Henke | Outside Hitter | Florida State University Round 4, Pick 31: Cheridyn Leverette | Outside Hitter | UCLA
"We're excited about the group we added in this year's draft. We continue to bring in hard-working, competitive athletes who will elevate our team culture and help continue to push this franchise towards another championship," said Valkyries Head Coach Amy Pauly. "We really liked how the board fell for us and couldn't be happier with how it played out."
Round 1, Pick 6 (No. 6 Overall) Bre Kelley | 6'4 Middle Blocker| Pitt
Kelley arrives in Orlando after a standout collegiate career, totaling 621 kills and helping lead the Panthers to a 24-4 record and a top four national ranking this season. Beginning her career at the University of Florida, she earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021 and won gold with the U21 Team USA at the 2022 Pan American Cup. Since transferring to Pitt in 2023, Kelley has been instrumental in guiding the Panthers to back-to-back Final Four appearances.
Round 2, Pick 5 (No. 13 Overall) Colby Neal | 6'4 Middle Blocker | Arizona State
Neal joins the Valkyries following a strong senior campaign at Arizona State, posting 377 kills, 241 points, and a career-best 16 service aces this season. Prior to her time with the Sun Devils, Neal competed at the University of Oregon, where she tallied 229 total blocks and 237 kills across three seasons.
Round 3, Pick 8 (No. 24 Overall) Iane Henke | 6'3 Outside Hitter | Florida State University
Henke remains in Florida after two impactful seasons with Florida State, where she became a key offensive weapon and averaged 4.43 kills per set in 2024. Before joining the Seminoles, she began her collegiate career at Division II Cal State LA in 2022, earning AVCA Freshman of the Year honors and helping the Golden Eagles secure a National Championship in 2023.
Round 4, Pick 7 (No. 31 Overall) Cheridyn Leverette | 6'0 Outside Hitter | UCLA
Playing all four years at UCLA, Leverette earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and First-Team All-Big Ten in 2024, after a breakout campaign where she finished sixth in the Big Ten for kills per set (4.14) and eighth in total kills (435). The Georgia native became the fifth Bruin in the 25-point rally scoring era to achieve 20 consecutive matches with double-digit kills.
