Fury Wrap up 2025 MLV Draft

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury wrapped up a successful Major League Volleyball Draft with three talented collegiate players, led by the 10th overall pick of outside hitter Flormarie Heradia Colon from Miami (FL).

The organization also selected middle blocker Maya Winterhoff from Appalachian State and opposite Avry Tatum from Indiana.

In addition to the three picks today, the Fury also recouped an additional second round selection next year. Columbus started the day by trading the ninth overall pick to the Dallas Pulse and received the 10th overall pick and the Pulse's second round pick in 2026.

With the 10th overall pick in the second round the Fury selected Heredia Colon, the powerful outside hitter from the University of Miami (FL). Heredia Colon is having a stellar senior season, averaging 6.23 kills per set with a .295 hitting percentage and adding 53 service aces. Last season she was named an AVCA Third Team All-American after finishing second in the ACC with 525 kills and 599.5 points.

"I feel like Flormarie is one of the top three talents in the draft, so I'm not sure how she fell to us in the second round but we are thrilled," said head coach Angel Perez. "She brings power and excitement and is fun to watch. I think she will be a crowd favorite because of the way she plays the game. She's Latin American and brings another kind of flavor and flare to the court. We couldn't be more excited to get Flormarie to Columbus."

In the third round the Fury selected an under-the-radar middle blocker, in Winterhoff from App State with the 20th overall pick. The Charlottesville, Va. native, was an AVCA East Coast Regional Honorable Mention sleection in 2024. This season she is averaging 1.15 blocks per set, while adding 2.76 kills per set with a .398 hitting percentage.

"We had Maya pretty high on our draft board and in our top four middle blockers," Perez said. "The fact that she doesn't play in a power conference may have kept her under the radar. We love what we saw on film from Maya, as she's long and dynamic and plays even taller than her 6-2 frame. We're excited to have her in our gym and to get the best out of her."

To finish off the Fury's 2025 MLV Draft day, they selected Indiana opposite Avry Tatum with the 27th overall pick. This season Tatum is averaging 3.19 kills per set with a .320 hitting percentage, while adding 56 total blocks.

"Our goal coming into the draft was try to get size and have heavy arms on the pins and Avry definitely brings that," said Perez. "With picking Flormarie in the first round, Avry gives us another weapon on the other side. I have heard great things from her coach about her work ethic and she provides a big blocking presence as well. Overall we are happy and confident with our draft picks."







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.