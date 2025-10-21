Columbus Fury to Hold FURYSpirit Auditions October 25
Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Columbus Fury News Release
The Fury is on the hunt for talented, outgoing performers to represent the team both on the court and in the community.
Are you ready to bring the energy, excitement, and unforgettable moments to Columbus Fury home matches?
The Fury is on the hunt for talented, outgoing performers to represent the team both on the court and in the community. Cheering, hyping the crowd, launching t-shirts - Be part of the team that fuels the fan experience at Nationwide Arena.
GOT SPIRIT?
The Fury is looking for performers who:
- Radiate confidence and charisma with an outgoing personality
- Thrive in fast-paced, high-energy environments and adapt on the fly
- Have the stamina to entertain fans throughout the match
Eligibility:
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Must commit to 10-14 home games (Jan-May, schedule coming soon!)
Where | When:
- Nationwide Arena: 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215
- Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Check-in 9:30am. Auditions begin promptly at 10:00am
