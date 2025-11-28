Fury Open Training Camp Monday

Published on November 28, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury officially begin preparation for the third season of Major League Volleyball, with the start of training camp on Monday, Dec. 1 at the Bob Crane Community Center in Upper Arlington.

The Fury currently have 11 players on the roster, led by a trio of returning players Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker. The roster also features some veterans of Major League Volleyball in setter Ashley Evans and middle blockers Regan Pittman-Nelson and Rainelle Jones. The Fury's 2025 draft selections will sign and report at a later date.

Training camp will begin with three weeks of practice before breaking for Christmas, then resumes with two additional weeks leading into the season opener.

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.

