Fury Announce 2026 Training Facilities

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury is excited to announce a new partnership with the Bob Crane Community Center in Upper Arlington to serve as the team's main training facility for the 2026 season.

The Bob Crane Community Center, which officially opened its doors in April of 2025, is Upper Arlington's brand new, state-of-the-art home for fitness, recreation, and community gathering. The facility was designed with athletes in mind-featuring high-performance training spaces, expansive gymnasiums, and modern amenities that make it an ideal environment for a professional team preparing for a demanding season.

"We're proud to welcome the Columbus Fury into the Bob Crane Community Center and into our community," said Upper Arlington City Manager Steve Schoeny. "This partnership not only showcases the capabilities of our new facility, but it also highlights the incredible momentum behind women's professional volleyball. We're excited to support the team's training needs and to give residents the opportunity to connect with world-class athletes right here in their own backyard."

Starting with the beginning of training camp on December 1, the Bob Crane Community Center will be the primary practice location for the Columbus Fury. Located approximately six miles from Nationwide Arena, the Bob Crane Community Center is perfectly situated to fit the Fury's needs.

Last season's primary practice location, Columbus School for Girls, will still be utilized as the visiting team's practice location during the 2026 season. The Fury will also make some appearances at CSG throughout the season.

"Our goal is to provide a top-level atmosphere and experience for our athletes," said David Paitson, Ed.D., Columbus Fury CEO. "Partnering with the City of Upper Arlington to utilize the state-of-the-art Bob Crane Community Center as our practice facility is another step in helping us achieve that goal. We believe that along with our performance staff, medical team and elite facilities that our athletes have some of the best resources in all of professional volleyball."

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.







