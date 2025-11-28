Sam Schaff Rejoins to San Diego Mojo as Head Athletic Trainer

Published on November 28, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo today announced the return of Sam Schaff as the team's head athletic trainer, bringing back a highly regarded professional whose résumé spans NCAA Division I athletics, advanced recovery training, professional football, and international volleyball.

Schaff previously served as the Mojo's Head Athletic Trainer during the 2025 season before joining USA Volleyball this summer, supporting national team athletes across global competition tours and high-performance training environments.

Before his time with the Mojo, Schaff worked as a recovery specialist at Urban Golf Performance, creating customized mobility, soft-tissue, and recovery plans for elite athletes and clients.

From July 2022 through December 2023, Schaff served as an assistant athletic trainer at San Diego State University, where he worked primarily with the Aztec volleyball team, overseeing injury prevention, evaluation, rehabilitation, and return-to-play planning for Division I student-athletes.

Earlier in his career, Schaff spent the 2021 season with Michigan State Football, completing a post-graduate athletic training internship. His responsibilities included injury evaluations, daily treatments, rehabilitation planning, documentation, and post-surgical recovery in coordination with team physicians. He also managed inventory and medical supplies for one of the nation's premier football programs.

While earning his Master's Degree in Athletic Training from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (2021), Schaff completed clinical rotations with Texas Tech Football, Men's Basketball, Track & Field, and Cross Country. He also gained professional football experience through a training camp and clinical rotation with the Los Angeles Chargers. Schaff is a 2018 graduate of Colorado State University, where he earned a BS in Health and Exercise Science - Sports Medicine and worked extensively with the CSU football program.

A native of Longmont, Colorado, Schaff brings a comprehensive background that includes collegiate athletics, high-performance recovery environments, professional football, Major League Volleyball, and international competition.

