Indy Ignite MLV Draft Picks Feature Players with Indiana Connections

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite bolstered their roster with a decidedly Indiana flavor in today's 2025 Major League Volleyball draft, selecting two college players with connections to the Hoosier state.

With their first-round pick, the Ignite selected Cara Cresse, a middle blocker from the University of Louisville and native of Fort Wayne, Ind. In the second round, the Ignite chose Texas libero Emma Halter, who hails from Indianapolis.

Indy also had a pair of fourth-round picks, landing on two powerful outside hitters, Taylor Landfair from Nebraska and Emoni Bush of Oklahoma.

The four collegians will join the 11 professional players previously signed as the Ignite embark on their 2026 season beginning in January. In its MLV campaign this year, Indy finished runner-up in the eight-team league.

"The draft could not have gone any better for us," said Indy Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci. "We were able to get all the players we wanted and we are sure they will add value both on the court and off the court as they are all high-character human beings."

Here are additional details on each Ignite draft pick:

Cara Cresse, middle blocker, Louisville, 6-foot-6: The redshirt senior is a force in the middle for the seventh-ranked Cardinals, averaging 1.39 blocks per set thus far in 2025. She ranked seventh nationally last year with a 1.50 average. Cresse joins former Louisville players Anna DeBeer and Elena Scott on the Ignite, who were Indy's first two picks on the 2024 draft. Cresse played high school volleyball at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian.

From Bertolacci: "She's just a great player. She already has a great level, but we also see the potential in her and what she can develop into. Being a local from Indiana, it's just a bonus for us to be able to have athletes come home. And she's a really great human."

From Cresse: "Honestly, this is everything I could have dreamed of and more. It's so amazing; it's so surreal. I'm from Fort Wayne, Indiana, so being in Indy is kind of a dream to play pro, and even just being in the U.S. to play pro is so amazing. I'm super thankful for this opportunity." (On being on the same team again with DeBeer and Scott) "It's going to be awesome. It'll be kind of like a Louisville volleyball reunion, so I'm really excited. I'm pretty close with both of them, so I'm excited to be their teammate again."

Emma Halter, libero, Texas, 5-foot-5: The senior has played in every match for all four of her seasons with Texas, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation. She made the NCAA All-Final Four Team in 2023 and is an All-Southeastern Conference Second Team pick this year. She attended Indianapolis Roncalli High School, where she was a Class 4A all-state first-team choice and named the No. 1-ranked player in the state.

From Bertolacci: "We are really excited to have Emma. She's a great libero. She's one of the best in the SEC, and she's having a great senior season and really pushing Texas to the top. She has amazing skills as well as her character and we're really happy to bring her back home to Indy."

From Halter: "I am honestly overjoyed. I did not see this in my future because pro volleyball in Indiana wasn't a thing before Indy Ignite, and it's such a dream come true. I'm so so excited and just can't wait to be there once I finish up strong in Texas."

Taylor Landfair, outside hitter, Nebraska, 6-foot-5: Another Midwesterner originally from Plainfield, Illinois, Landfair is finishing her college career playing for the top-ranked Cornhuskers after beginning at Minnesota. After averaging 2.49 kills per set and collecting 50 total blocks and 44 digs last season at Nebraska, she's averaging 2.11 kills per set and has 41 blocks and 38 digs thus far in 2025.

From Bertolacci: "Taylor brings height. She brings power on the pins and a lot of experience from some really great programs. She's also got a really high-level character and we're very excited to have her."

From Landfair: "I'm so excited. It's super close to home which I'm super thankful for, but then also I really like talking with Lauren. We had great conversations. I'm just happy everything worked out the way that it did. Thank the Lord."

Emoni Bush, outside hitter, Oklahoma, 6-foot-3: The Canadian is finishing her college career with the Sooners after earning All-Pac 12 honorable mention and All-Big Ten second team honors at Washington. She is averaging 3.13 kills per set at Oklahoma this season.

From Bertolacci: "We are so excited that Emoni was even on the table at pick 32. She's an extremely versatile outside. She plays all the way around. She has a very aggressive style of play and we know she's going to adapt to our program. We're very grateful to be able to pick her."

From Bush: "I just feel so grateful to be able to be given this opportunity to join such a great organization. I think Lauren is a great coach. I seriously could not be more excited, so grateful to everyone that's a part of Indy Ignite."

Ignite season ticket holders and fans were able to enjoy the draft at a watch party at The Lounge at Parks Place Pub, a block away from the team's offices where the picks were made. One lucky Ignite fan, Keith Kroening, was selected in a drawing to announce the Ignite's final draft pick, which was Bush.

Full team practices for the Ignite begin in December, with the 2026 season tipping off January 10 at Dallas. The Ignite home opener at Fishers Event Center is January 24 against Omaha. Season and single-match tickets are available now at IndyIgnitevb.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.