Omaha Supernovas 2026 Single-Match Tickets Available Now

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have launched single-match ticket sales for the upcoming 2026 season, which kicks off with Omaha's season opener on Thursday, Jan. 8 at the CHI Health Center against the San Diego Mojo.

Single-match tickets for any of the team's 14 home matches can be purchased through this link.

Fans also have the choice to design their own Supernovas experience with the totally customizable Half-Season ticket package. Flexibility is key with the half-season plan, as fans can choose different seats for each match and even enjoy significant savings compared to single-match prices with tickets starting at just $11 per match. Customize your experience by visiting this link.

Take your fandom to the next level with Supernovas season tickets, which are available for as low as $125 for the season and can be purchased here. Season Ticket Members get a ticket for all regular season home matches during the 2026 season and receive exclusive benefits. For any questions regarding the season ticket purchase process, please email Hello@Supernovas.com or call 402-502-5268.

Featuring exciting new giveaways and the return of fan-favorite themes, the 2026 Supernovas promotional schedulewill once again deliver pro volleyball's best in-venue experience. Explore the full promo slate and match start times here.

Supernovas Training Camp officially began Tuesday morning as the team prepares for the upcoming MLV campaign, which will consist of eight teams, including the league's newest franchise in the Dallas Pulse. The Supernovas enter the season with high expectations after last season's regular season title and game-changing free agent signings over the offseason.

With the return of Brooke Nuneviller and Sydney Hilley, as well as the addition of Team USA libero Morgan Hentz, Omaha will have the reigning MLV Outside Hitter, Setter and Libero of the Year on the roster. Plus, the Supernovas welcomed back a pair of hometown superstars in former Nebraska All-American Merritt Beason and Creighton legend Norah (Sis) TeBrake.

Despite picking in the back half of each round in the 2025 MLV Draft, the Supernovas picked up an impressive haul of local and national talent, which was headlined All-BIG EAST middle blocker and Creighton star Kiara Reinhardt in the first round at No. 8 overall. Omaha continued with the home state pipeline by adding Nebraska opposite Allie Sczech in the fourth round, which came after the selection of setters Brooke Mosher (Pittsburgh) and Claire Ammeraal (Iowa).







