Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska Public Media Renew Broadcast Partnership for 2026 Season

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will once again team up with one of the state's and volleyball's most prominent legacy broadcast brands in Nebraska Public Media to carry select matches throughout the Supernovas' 2026 season, extending the relationship for a third straight year.

Nebraska Public Media will broadcast five of the team's 2026 home matches with coverage available statewide on cable, satellite, streaming, and online. Like last season, Nebraska Public Media will provide world-class coverage of the Supernovas season opener on Thursday, January 8 at the CHI Health Center at 7 p.m. CST.

Nebraska Public Media's full broadcast schedule includes:

Thursday, January 8 at 7 p.m. CST vs. San Diego Mojo

Thursday, January 22 at 7 p.m. CST vs. Columbus Fury | '80s Throwback Thursday

Friday, January 30 at 7 p.m. CST vs. San Diego Mojo | National Girls & Women in Sports Night

Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. CST vs. Grand Rapids Rise | Volleyball After Dark

Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m. CST vs. Dallas Pulse | Omaha Day

Viewers in Nebraska can also stream live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live and on the Nebraska Public Media App.

Nebraska Public Media is an award-winning media organization that tells the stories of Nebraska, first-hand, through the voices who reside in the Cornhusker state. Additionally, Nebraska Public Media provides exceptional coverage of the state's athletic events, including the NSAA Nebraska State High School Championships, Nebraska and Creighton.

