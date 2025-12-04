Orlando Valkyries Opens Training Camp this Week with Championship Repeat in Sight for the 2026 Season

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries, 2025 MLV champions, officially tipped off its training camp for the 2026 season this week. Full of high expectations and a trip to Sao Paulo for one of Volleyball's most prestigious stages, the Valkyries are ready for another Major League Volleyball Championship push.

This season's camp has nine returning players from the Valkyries championship roster, star-studded offseason acquisitions, and four new players chosen in the MLV Draft. Throughout this week, athletes have begun their practice and weight-lifting programs, with a quick turnaround before heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the FIVB Club World Championships.

"Training camp is off to a fast start. With only one week of practice before heading to Brazil, everyone is getting after it," said Head Coach Amy Pauly. "We've got a very athletic group this year and the sky is the limit for this team. We're excited to get to Brazil and compete amongst the world's best in a very exciting atmosphere."

Since the Valkyries are headed to Brazil on December 6, 16 Valkyries players have already arrived for their week of practice and the rest of their rookie class will look to join them back in Orlando once their collegiate post-season play ends. Bre Kelley, a middle blocker for the University of Pittsburgh who is from Rockwall, TX; Colby Neal, a middle blocker for Arizona State University, who is from San Diego, CA are all participating in the NCAA Division 1 women's volleyball tournament. Pitt is a No. 1 seed, and Arizona State is a No. 2 seed in their respective brackets.

The Valkyries will open their season on January 9 at home against the Grand Rapids Rise, highlighted by a special pre-match ceremony unveiling the team's 2025 championship banner.

Orlando Valkyries season tickets, single-match tickets, and group tickets are available at Orlando Valkyries Tickets - Major League Volleyball

Orlando Valkyries 2026 Training Camp Roster includes:

Brittany Abercrombie | Opposite Hitter | Hometown: Carlsbad, California.

Gabby Benda | Setter | Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Kaz Brown | Middle Blocker | Hometown: Waterloo, Iowa

Natalie Foster |Middle Blocker | Hometown: Mattawan, Michigan

Pornpun Guedpard | Setter | Hometown: PaThumTani, Thailand

Emmy Klika | Libero | Hometown: Novelty, Ohio

Charitie Luper | Outside Hitter | Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Hannah Maddux | Outside Hitter | Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Georgia Murphy | Libero | Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas

Hannah Pukis | Setter | Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Teodora Pusic | Libero | Hometown: Belgrade, Serbia

Paige Reagor | Middle Blocker | Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Courtney Schwan | Outside Hitter | Hometown: Auburn, Washington

Naya Shime | Opposite Hitter | Hometown: Casper, Wyoming

Lindsey Vander Weide | Outside Hitter | Hometown: Turlock, California

M'Kaela White | Middle Blocker | Hometown: Riverdale Maryland







