Supernovas Sign 2025 Draft Pick and All-Big Ten Setter Claire Ammeraal

Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Setter Claire Ammeraal with Iowa

(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: Iowa Athletics) Setter Claire Ammeraal with Iowa(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: Iowa Athletics)

OMAHA, Neb - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have inked the first member of its 2025 draft class to a rookie contract, signing former Iowa Hawkeye and All-Big Ten setter Claire Ammeraal.

A native from Madison, Wisconsin, the 6-foot-2 Ammeraal was drafted by the Supernovas in the third round of the 2025 MLV Draft at No. 22 overall, while also becoming the third overall setter to be taken in the draft by Omaha dating back to the draft's inaugural edition in 2023 - joining fellow 2025 draftee Brooke Mosher from Pittsburgh (No. 15 OVR) and former Creighton star Kendra Wait (No. 37 OVR in 2024).

Ammeraal enjoyed her best collegiate season in 2025 en route to being named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. She was often the spark in leading the Hawkeyes to their highest wins total (15) and team hitting percentage (.243) in nine years, while collecting a career-high 1,190 assists (9.52 A/S) for second-most in the Big Ten and adding 12 double-doubles (3rd in B1G). She also showcased her dynamic offensive ability at the net, finishing as the only setter in the conference to surpass 100 kills (179 total) and averaging more than one per set (1.43 K/S).

Prior to Iowa, she spent her first two seasons at Central Michigan where she enjoyed two All-MAC campaigns, including a first team selection as a true freshman in 2022. Overall, Ammeraal completed her four-year career with 3,545 assists, 984 digs, 554 kills, 218 blocks and 66 aces across 112 matches and 416 sets.

The former Hawkeye becomes the 16th overall member of the Supernovas roster, and only the second setter, joining reigning MLV Setter of the Year and 2024 MLV Postseason MVP Sydney Hilley - who resigned with the Supernovas after spending 2025 with the Indy Ignite. Ammeraal will now compete for a spot on the active roster ahead of the franchise's 2026 season opener on Thursday, Jan. 8 at the CHI Health Center against the San Diego Mojo.

For the 2026 season, all MLV teams may have no less than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster with two active roster spots reserved for college draftees.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 3, 2025

Supernovas Sign 2025 Draft Pick and All-Big Ten Setter Claire Ammeraal - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.