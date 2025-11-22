Supernovas, Omaha Scheels Announce Practice Court Naming Rights Partnership

Published on November 22, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are thrilled to announce the organization's first-ever practice court naming rights partnership with Omaha Scheels, strengthening the alignment of two leading Midwest-based brands within the region's sports landscape.

The Supernovas will open training camp and prepare for the 2026 season on the Scheels Practice Courts at the College of Saint Mary. Omaha Scheels branding will anchor the two Taraflex courts the Supernovas will train on throughout the season, complemented by prominent signage on the net tape, padding and media backdrop.

Fans and media will have the chance to witness the debut of the Scheels Practice Courts on Monday, November 24 as part of the Supernovas' 2025 Draft Party and Show at the College of Saint Mary Fieldhouse.

Omaha Scheels branding will also be featured inside the CHI Health Center as the official competition court net tape sponsor. In addition, Scheels will serve as the match sponsor for one of the Supernovas' 14 home matches during the 2026 campaign. Both organizations will collaborate on social media giveaways offering fans a chance to win free gear and select Supernovas players will take part in an in-store signing event at the Omaha Scheels location at Village Pointe (17202 Davenport St.). Event details will be announced at a later date.

The Supernovas begin their third season on Thursday, Jan. 8, when they host the San Diego Mojo, featuring the franchise debuts of former local college stars Merritt Beason and Norah Sis, as well as the return of Brooke Nuneviller and Sydney Hilley.







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 22, 2025

Supernovas, Omaha Scheels Announce Practice Court Naming Rights Partnership - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.