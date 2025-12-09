Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber Partner with Indy Ignite to Infuse Even More Fun into the Ignite Match Day Experience

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, leading heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical companies serving Central Indiana, are partnering with Indy Ignite to bring extra fun and whimsy to the court during the 2026 Ignite season.

They are kicking off their partnership today with a video, starring their mascots-Pepper, the Ignite's queen of the court, and Max, Williams Comfort Air's and Mr. Plumber's ever-helpful service man. The video, which was released today on social media, entertains fans and also illustrates how the Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber team cares for their customers and offers personalized service, even as they help Pepper, who faces a difficult, fiery challenge. Fans can see the video below.

At Indy Ignite matches this season, Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber are also sponsoring matchbreak promotions, which will be displayed on the Ignite scoreboard and include a variety of Ignite players.

"We are proud to support Indy Ignite, Indiana's only professional volleyball team, as they embark on their historic second season," said Mike Roszkowski, President of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber.

"Supporting our clients means supporting organizations that are important to them. While Indy Ignite is still new to the area, they have quickly made a name for themselves as a powerhouse team of female athletes, and we are very much looking forward to partnering with them and supporting them this season."

As an Indy Ignite sponsor, Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber will be offering a discounted ticket rate for all Indy Ignite regular season home matches to members of their True Comfort ongoing system maintenance program.

"The entire Indy Ignite organization is grateful for the support of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite. "This type of partnership is truly the backbone of our success. We are also excited to welcome the True Comfort members to our matches, as we especially love to make new friends and fans through our corporate partnerships."

Indy Ignite begins its season on the road on January 10. The first of 14 home matches is January 24.







