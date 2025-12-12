WTHR to Serve as the Official Broadcast Partner of the 2026 Indy Ignite Season

December 12, 2025

FISHERS, Ind. - WTHR, Indianapolis' NBC affiliate, will serve as the official broadcast and streaming partner for Indy Ignite for the Ignite's second season, beginning in January, the team and the station announced today. The partnership comes as the Ignite are entering their second campaign for the Major League Volleyball Championship-in their inaugural season, they finished runner-up in the eight-team league.

The partnership marks the first time WTHR is offering live, local professional sports exclusively on their streaming platform and the first time Indy Ignite's matches will be offered locally on a free streaming app.

Sixteen of the Ignite's 28 matches will stream on WTHR+, a free 24/7 streaming app accessible on smart TVs and streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. WTHR+ is a digital extension of WTHR, providing live local news, weather, and sports beyond traditional broadcast times, along with original programming and on-demand content for Central Indiana viewers.

"This unprecedented partnership with Indy Ignite allows us to bring live, local sports directly to our growing streaming audience," said Brent Denny, WTHR president and general manager. "As we continue to innovate how we deliver content, this collaboration gives fans even more ways to connect with the team they love and strengthens our mission to serve Central Indiana across every platform."

The agreement-which allows for non nationally televised Ignite matches to be broadcast across Indiana-complements the Major League Volleyball national broadcast schedule, which includes CBS, Roku, and VICE as national broadcast partners. Eleven Ignite matches will be broadcast nationally.

"We are thrilled to welcome WTHR as our official broadcast partner for 2026," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite. "We are always looking for new ways to expose the excitement and athleticism of Indy Ignite pro volleyball to the community and working with the great storytellers at WTHR is a perfect way to do that.

"While we don't think there's any better way to experience Ignite matches than to come to Fishers Event Center and see them for yourself, watching on WTHR+ will provide a convenient new way for our local audience to follow along, especially when we are on the road or our fans are."

The partnership will be visible for the first time at Pepper's Birthday Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Fishers Event Center. The event, which is free and open to the public (Register for a free ticket here .) celebrates the first birthday of the Ignite's diva mascot, Pepper. The family-friendly event includes other mascots from Central Indiana sports teams, an appearance from Santa, and an opportunity for fans to play volleyball with Ignite players on the Ignite's 2026 court, which features WTHR's logo. New Pepper merchandise, including Pepper dolls and volleyballs, will also be available for the first time at the party.

Fans can watch WTHR's coverage of Pepper's Birthday party Friday on WTHR, Channel 13 in Indianapolis, and WTHR+.

The Indy Ignite schedule is as follows:

Jan. 10: Indy at Dallas on Roku Sports Channel

Jan. 17: Indy at Columbus on WTHR+

Jan. 22: Indy at Orlando on WTHR +

Jan. 24: Omaha at Indy on WTHR+

Jan. 29: Atlanta at Indy on WTHR+

Jan. 31: Dallas at Indy on WTHR+

Feb. 6: Grand Rapids at Indy on WTHR+

Feb. 9: Indy at San Diego on WTHR+

Feb. 13: Orlando at Indy on Roku Sports Channel

Feb. 15: San Diego at Indy on WTHR+

Feb: 19: Indy at Dallas on WTHR+

Feb. 21: Indy at Atlanta on WTHR+

Feb. 27: Indy at Columbus on WTHR+

March 1: Omaha at Indy on CBS Sports Network

March 8: Grand Rapids at Indy on WTHR+

March 12: Orlando at Indy on Roku Sports Channel

March 14: Indy at Omaha on Roku Sports Channel

March 19: Columbus at Indy on CBS Sports Network

March 25: Indy at Grand Rapids on CBS Sports Network

April 4: Indy at Omaha on WTHR+

April 9: Indy at San Diego on CBS Sports Network

April 12: Atlanta at Indy on Vice

April 17: Indy at Grand Rapids on WTHR+

April 19: Dallas at Indy on Vice

April 23: Indy at Orlando TBD

April 26: Indy at Atlanta on CBS Sports Network

May 1: Columbus at Indy on WTHR +

May 3: San Diego at Indy on WTHR+







