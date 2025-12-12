Omaha Supernovas Welcome Cityscape Healthcare as 2026 Partner

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have announced a partnership with Cityscape Healthcare for the 2026 season, strengthening a lineup of community-driven partners for the upcoming Major League Volleyball season, which begins with Omaha's home opener on Thursday, January 8 at the CHI Health Center.

A locally owned and operated advanced wound care provider, Cityscape Healthcare will team up with the franchise to enhance its presence on Supernovas digital platforms and inside the CHI Health Center throughout the 14 home matches of the 2026 season.

Cityscape Healthcare proudly serves patients across the Midwest. As a trusted participating provider of Methodist Health Partners, Cityscape delivers evidence-based wound care guided by the highest standards of quality, integrity, and compassion.

Cityscape's licensed providers specialize in treating complex wounds, including diabetic ulcers, chronic non-healing wounds, burns, traumatic injuries, and post-surgical complications. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, Cityscape provides both in-home and in-clinic advanced wound care, ensuring patients never have to wait on prescriptions, diagnoses, or follow-up visits-allowing them to focus on what matters most: healing and returning to the life they love.







