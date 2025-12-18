Ignite Boast Strong Presence at this Week's NCAA D1 Volleyball Championship

FISHERS, Ind. - Women's college volleyball reaches its zenith this week with the NCAA D1 Women's Volleyball Championship taking place in Kansas City, along with the annual American Volleyball Coaches Association convention. The Indy Ignite will have a big presence at both.

Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci will lead a pair of skills sessions for players and coaches alike to improve their game. She will also be part of a panel discussion and Q&A focused on raising awareness and understanding for LBGTQ+ student-athletes.

Ignite players Azhani Tealer, Elena Scott, Ainise Havili and Mia Tuaniga are also in KC attending a wide range of events in addition to the matches themselves. Tealer and Scott are slated to swing by the Fan Hospitality and Fan Experience prior to tonight's semifinals at T Mobile Center and then attend Friday's AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet sponsored by Major League Volleyball. Sometime in between, they'll be interviewed for a USA Volleyball podcast to drop at a later date.

Havili, one of the Ignite's two setters, will receive the AVCA T.E.A.M. (Togetherness, Empowerment, Accessibility, and Mentoring) Award in her role as an assistant coach at Butler University. Tuaniga, the Ignite's other setter, will show off her musical skills by serving as a DJ at a player area during the AVCA banquet.

Even Ignite mascot Pepper is getting in on the fun, revving up fans with stops at the MLV booth in the nearby convention center, the Fan Fest at T Mobile Center and the AVCA banquet.

It's a well-coordinated effort to spotlight the Ignite and MLV to the many coaches, players and fans in Kansas City for the D1 championships and AVCA convention.

"For our athletes, it's pretty cool to have that presence there since they kind of paved the way," said Taylor Marten, the Ignite director of volleyball operations. "They all had a big presence in NCAA volleyball in their time, so we're just glad that they get to go back and see it from this perspective and feel some love from the fans."

Bertolacci's participation in the skills sessions and panel is helpful as she builds a network within the club, high school and collegiate ranks. As a native Australian whose pro coaching experience has come exclusively in Europe, it's an opportunity for coaches to get to know her, and vice versa.

"It's important for us, too, because when we're drafting it makes it easier when a college coach can say, 'Yeah, I've met Lauren and she's great. Go play for her,'" said Marten.

Tealer may be the most excited of the Ignite entourage in Kansas City this week. Her alma mater, the University of Kentucky, is back in the Final Four for the first time since she helped lead the Wildcats to the 2020 NCAA championship under very different circumstances.

"It's so cool!" the opposite hitter. "When we played it, there wasn't many fans allowed because of Covid, so a very different experience. I'm just like gleaming with pride at the fact that UK is here again and it's a chance to win it. Like, that was the best day of my life ever, so the fact that they have a chance to do this for the program again is spectacular. Go Cats!"

Tealer also recognizes the significance that her presence and that of her teammates and coach provides a tangible example of what's available to aspiring pro players here now that MLV has established itself as a viable opportunity on home soil.

"Our league keeps growing, keeps getting better in all kinds of ways and so it's exciting for the volleyball world to see that," Tealer said. "The young girls need to know there's pro volleyball in the States and it's a big deal, so it's exciting to be able to represent that.

"I was looking at that (AVCA) All-American list and I think 10 of those girls are coming to play in our league this year, so it's a big deal," she continued. "There were no steps a few years ago, it was, 'All right, fly to Turkey and play overseas for eight months.' Now, you get to be drafted and stay at home and play in front of hometown fans, which is really cool. Just like any other sport's kids, we should get that too, and it's a cool opportunity."

Bertolacci and the Ignite players return to training camp in Indy next week in preparation for the 2026 season. The schedule kicks off January 10 at Dallas. The Ignite home opener at Fishers Event Center is January 24 against Omaha.







