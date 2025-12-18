Omaha Supernovas and Destination Sport Travel Announce New Partnership

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, has announced a partnership with Destination Sport Travel for the 2026 season, naming the company as its official team travel partner. A global leader in sports travel management, the partnership marks Destination Sport Travel's third collaboration with a Major League Volleyball franchise, alongside MLV teams Columbus Fury and San Diego Mojo.

As part of the partnership, Destination Sport Travel will provide comprehensive, end-to-end travel management for all Supernovas matches throughout the 2026 season, ensuring performance-focused travel itineraries. Destination Sport Travel branding will also be featured inside the CHI Health Center during all 14 Supernovas home matches, which has hosted 19 of the top 20 U.S. professional volleyball attendance records since the Supernovas' inaugural season in 2024.

The Supernovas join a distinguished list of elite sports organizations, franchises, governing bodies, global federations and major events that partner with Destination Sport Travel. Existing clients include several NWSL teams, over half of The Premier League including Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, and several international federations such as the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

President of Destination Sport Group North America, Jeremy Parkins, commented on the partnership with Omaha Supernovas,

"Partnering with the Omaha Supernovas is an exciting opportunity for us. Their recent achievements - breaking attendance records and capturing the 2024 MLV Championship - reflect a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our own. As the Supernovas enter the 2026 Major League Volleyball season, Destination Sport Travel is proud to deliver the same world-class service and meticulous attention to detail that we provide to some of the most prestigious sports organizations across North America and worldwide."

"Destination Sport Travel brings a proven global reputation and a level of professionalism that mirrors the championship standards we have set for the Omaha Supernovas," said Diane Mendenhall, Team President of the Omaha Supernovas. "As we continue to prepare for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season, this partnership ensures our players, coaching staff and organization are supported by a travel partner that understands what it takes to operate at the highest level."

In a 2026 season that will see the Supernovas travel for 14 matches across seven cities and three time zones, Destination Sport Travel will play a key role in supporting the team's performance and logistics throughout the year. The Supernovas will open the season at home against the San Diego Mojo on Thursday, Jan. 8, at the CHI Health Center.







