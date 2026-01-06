Supernovas Picked Second in MLV Preseason Poll as Nuneviller, Hentz Earn All-League Honors

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas are once again projected to compete for a league championship after being picked to finish second in the MLV Preseason Poll released Tuesday. Reigning Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller and Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz were also selected to the seven-player Preseason All-League team.

The Supernovas open the season Thursday, Jan. 8, at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha against the San Diego Mojo, who were voted seventh in the preseason poll entering their inaugural season under first-year head coach Alisha Childress. Childress competed for the Vegas Thrill during MLV's first two seasons before transitioning into coaching.

Omaha was edged only by defending champion Orlando in the poll. The Supernovas and Valkyries were the only two teams to receive first-place votes, with Orlando earning five and Omaha three. The Supernovas have been projected to finish inside the top three in all three previous league preseason polls - first in 2024 and third in 2025. They are also the only team to receive first-place votes in all three MLV seasons.

The Preseason All-League Team featured seven players after a tie in the voting. Ballots allow voters to select top players regardless of position. Six of the seven honorees were named to the All-League first team last season, including both Nuneviller and Hentz.

Hentz and Atlanta Vibe outside hitter Leah Edmond each earned their third consecutive preseason All-League honor, the most in league history. Nuneviller was also recognized for the second straight season after earning preseason honors in 2024.

A total of just seven points separated the top three spots in the voting for the second-straight year, reinforcing the competitive balance that is expected as the world-class talent of MLV take the court for the third season. The full preseason poll and All-League team can be found below.

MLV Preseason Poll

Orlando Valkyries (5) 46 Pts

Omaha Supernovas (3) 43 Pts

Indy Ignite 39 Pts

Atlanta Vibe 27 Pts

Grand Rapids Rise 24 Pts

Dallas Pulse 21 Pts

San Diego Mojo 15 Pts

Columbus Fury 9 Pts

MLV Preseason All-League Team

* - Number of career MLV preseason honors

Brooke Nuneviller, OH, Omaha Supernovas**

Morgan Hentz, L, Omaha Supernovas***

Leah Edmond, OH, Atlanta Vibe***

Azhani Tealer, OPP, Indy Ignite*

Leketor Member-Meneh, OH, Indy Ignite*

Brittany Abercrombie, OPP, Orlando Valkyries**

Chompoo Guedpard, S, Orlando Valkyries*







