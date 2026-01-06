San Diego Mojo Sign Middle Blocker Morgan Perkins

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo have signed middle blocker Morgan Perkins ahead of the 2026 season opener in Omaha, the organization announced Tuesday.

Perkins joins the Mojo after a decorated collegiate career at Texas A&M and Oklahoma, bringing championship experience and elite efficiency at the net. She helped Texas A&M capture the 2025 NCAA Championship, the first in program history, and finished her career as one of the most efficient middle blockers in Aggies program history during the rally-scoring era.

In 2025, Perkins started all 33 matches for Texas A&M, recording 168 kills with a .422 hitting percentage, the second-highest single-season mark in program history. She added 98 blocks and earned AVCA All-Region Team honors while playing a key role in the Aggies' national title run. As a junior in 2024, she appeared in all 29 matches, posting a career-high 200 kills and leading the SEC in hitting percentage during conference play (.405), earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week recognition.

Perkins spent her freshman season at Oklahoma, where she started all 26 matches and earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors. She led Big 12 freshmen with a .416 hitting percentage, ranked second overall in the conference and led the Sooners with 111 blocks, setting a program record with 11 blocks in a three-set match against Texas Southern.

A native of Texas, Perkins prepped at Episcopal High School and competed for Houston Skyline, one of the nation's premier club programs. She is known for her calm on-court presence, disciplined blocking and efficient offensive production.

Perkins is the latest addition to the Mojo roster as the club continues to build toward the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window.

The Mojo open the 2026 season on Jan. 8 in Omaha before returning to Viejas Arena or an Opening Day matchup against the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on Jan. 11. Mojo fans can purchase single game tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Morgan Perkins

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-1

Date of Birth: December 22

Hometown: Rosharon, Texas

Country: United States

College: Texas A&M (Oklahoma)







