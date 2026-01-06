MLV Preseason Poll + Awards Announced

The reigning champion has been picked to defend its title, as the Orlando Valkyries were selected to finish on top of the standings for the third season of Major League Volleyball which begins on Thursday.

Orlando was one of two teams to earn first-place votes - as the Omaha Supernovas picked up the other three nods and were picked to finish second. Omaha has played in the postseason championship in each of the league's first two seasons. The Indy Ignite were picked third after finishing as runner-up at last year's championship.

A total of just seven points separated the top three spots in the voting for the second consecutive year, reinforcing the competitive balance that is expected as the talented MLV players take the court for the third season. Fans can secure tickets to any team now via the MLV Ticketing Central page.

Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Dallas were next in the predicted order. The Vibe and Rise have previously played in the postseason, with the Pulse taking the court for the first time in 2026. San Diego and Columbus rounded out the predicted order of finish.

The Preseason All-League Team has also been announced, with a tie in the voting resulting in seven players being recognized. Each ballot allows for the top players to be selected, regardless of position. Six of the standouts were on the all-league first team a year ago, led by reigning MVP Brittany Abercrombie. She is joined by teammate Chompoo Guedpard, a first-teamer last season who finished with 1,082 assists.

The Omaha Supernovas are represented by two 2025 first-team honorees - Brooke Nuneviller and Morgan Hentz. The Indy Ignite boasts Leketor Member-Meneh and Azhani Tealer, who was also first team last season. The preseason team is rounded out by Leah Edmond of the Atlanta Vibe, who earned first team accolades each of the league's first two campaigns.

PRESEASON SELECTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank Team Points

Orlando Valkyries (5) 46

Omaha Supernovas (3) 43

Indy Ignite 39

Atlanta Vibe 27

Grand Rapids Rise 24

Dallas Pulse 21

San Diego Mojo 15

Columbus Fury 9

First-place votes in parenthesis

PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe

Leketor Member-Meneh, Indy Ignite

Azhani Tealer, Indy Ignite

Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas

Morgan Hentz, Omaha Supernovas

Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries*

Chompoo Guedpard Orlando Valkyries

*-Unanimous selection

A tie in the voting created seven positions on the team







