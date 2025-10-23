2025 Offseason Conversation with Elizabet Inneh

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: MichaÅ‚ SzymaÅ„ski) Grand Rapids Rise opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: MichaÅ‚ SzymaÅ„ski)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh in the eighth edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

First off, welcome to the Grand Rapids Rise. After spending a decade competing professionally across Europe and Asia, what led you to take the next step in your volleyball career and join Grand Rapids?

What really stood out to me was when I spoke to [Rise head coach] Cathy [George]. Even through the phone, her energy was so positive. I could tell she is serious and professional, but also such a kind person, and that is really important to me. I also knew some of the players already, even if I had not played with or against them. It just felt like the right fit, a nice and competitive environment where I can grow, and that is what I value most.

What can Rise fans expect from you on and off the court?

A lot of energy and a lot of voice. I will always give my best. I am training right now and preparing so I can be ready when the time comes.

How do you feel your game has developed over the years?

I'm always working to be better. I used to drive my coaches crazy because I would never leave them alone. I would always ask, 'Can we attack some more? Can I come in early?' Things like that. I want every rep that I can get.

Over time, my serve has become more consistent. I'm also working hard on my blocking. It is not bad, but I am determined to make it even better.

You once scored 56 points in a match in South Korea. How does something like that even happen?

That was such a special season. It was my second year in Korea, and from Day One I knew my teammates really well. We spent so much time together off the court, hiking, cooking, and just being around each other. It really felt like a family. When you play for a team that feels like family, you fight for each other. We all shared one goal, to reach the playoffs and win the championship. That match was part of that push, and I gave everything I had because it meant so much to all of us.

When you think back on your journey so far, what advice would you give to younger players who are just starting out?

There are so many things I could say, but the most important is not to get discouraged. Some players might be ahead of you, or a coach might tell you that you cannot do something. Do not accept that. Keep working. Don't settle and say you can't do it. Push yourself every day to get a little better, even just one small step at a time. It all builds up.

Was there a moment in your career when you realized you could play volleyball professionally?

While I was finishing high school, I was torn between continuing my studies in the United States, stopping volleyball, or continuing to play professionally. My uncle asked me what I really thought about it, whether I believed I could be good at this. I told him, 'I do not know if I will be good, but I am going to try my best and see what happens.'

Even now, there are still things I do not think I'm great at yet, but I keep working every day. Seeing progress, even a little at a time, makes me believe this can work.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

I haven't really thought about this before. I once imagined what it would be like if players could block serves. It would be interesting, but also probably quite frustrating.

Another idea would be to allow players to cross the back line when attacking from the second row, under certain conditions, like depending on the number of steps or how you jump. It could make the game more fun, as long as it's not dangerous.

Hear more from Inneh outside of volleyball in our "Beyond the Net" series with Rise broadcast analyst Katie Olson.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 23, 2025

2025 Offseason Conversation with Elizabet Inneh - Grand Rapids Rise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.