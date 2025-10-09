2025 Offseason Conversation with Leah Meyer

Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Leah Meyer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know middle blocker Leah Meyer in the sixth edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

First off, welcome to the Grand Rapids Rise. Take us through your decision to sign with the Rise this season.

I started talking to [Rise head coach] Cathy [George] in May. We got on the phone and ended up talking for almost an hour. The conversation just flowed. I felt like we were on the same page about volleyball and life in general. When she called me again and started talking with my agent, it just felt right. She was telling me all about Grand Rapids and the program she's built, and everything about it felt like the right fit. It seems like a great area, the support is phenomenal, and knowing a couple of the girls coming in made it even better. It was an opportunity I couldn't say no to.

What was it like playing four years of professional volleyball overseas in France and Romania?

It was awesome. I love to travel, so getting to live over there for that long was incredible. Being able to experience different cultures and meet new people is something I always encourage younger players to consider if they ask me about playing overseas. I always say yes, it's absolutely worth it. There's something really cool about seeing the world through volleyball. Some of my best friends still live in Europe. Even things like going to the grocery store and trying to figure out what to buy or learning the language - it was just such a fun way to learn. I wouldn't change a second of it.

You've dealt with your fair share of injuries and long recovery periods during your career. How have those shaped you?

Perseverance has been the biggest lesson. With any big surgery or injury, it's easy to get discouraged. There are always bumps in the road, even during recovery. For me, it's about remembering what I'm working toward and what I've pushed through before. That motivates me to get through whatever is in front of me. I always think about how proud the future version of me will be if I give everything I have each day.

You played with 2024 [MLV] League MVP Leah Edmond during your time at Kentucky. What was it like sharing the court with her back then - and what will it be like now playing against her?

It's funny you say that, because we've already messaged about how weird it's going to be seeing each other on opposite sides of the net. Playing with Leah was phenomenal. She's an incredible player but an even better person and teammate. She's one of my closest friends. At Kentucky, people used to call us 'Leah squared,' so I guess we're back together, just competing instead of playing side by side. I'm excited about that.

As the middle child with two sisters who also played volleyball, what was that like growing up?

It was fun. My older sister is the reason I got into volleyball, as I grew up watching her. My younger sister and I are close in age, so we butted heads a little growing up, especially when we were on the same high school team. Typical little sister arguments. But now they're both my best friends in the world. It was awesome having two built-in best friends at home. We'd go to our rooms and just hang out and talk. I loved it.

Now that you're in your first season as an assistant coach for the University of Buffalo women's volleyball team, how has that experience changed or shaped the way you see the game?

It's shaped it a lot. I coached club before, but coaching at the collegiate level has taught me even more. When you're coaching, you're responsible for helping athletes understand things, and sometimes what you're trying to say doesn't translate right away. So, you have to find a new way to teach it or explain it.

It's made me learn a lot as well. I've picked up new drills, new techniques, and new perspectives from the staff I work with. Even though I'm at the professional level, I still want to grow every day. Being in a college gym again has helped me do that. I get to teach, but I'm also constantly learning how to be a better player, coach, and person.

What's easier, playing or coaching?

Ooh, I don't know if I can choose. Coaching is definitely tougher than I expected, that's for sure. But both are difficult in their own ways.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more challenging or interesting, what would it be?

One thing that has come up a lot recently while coaching is the catch and throw, or what we call 'jams' in our gym. We teach a certain kind of hand technique that isn't really a full catch and throw, but I've seen some questionable calls lately. I'd probably tweak how that's called a bit.

Hear more from Meyer outside of volleyball in our "Beyond the Net" series with Rise broadcast analyst Katie Olson.

