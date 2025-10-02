2025 Offseason Conversation with Elena Oglivie

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know libero Elena Oglivie in the fifth edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

Welcome back for your second season with the Rise. Why did you decide to re-sign with Grand Rapids?

I had really good experience here my first season. A big part of that was the team and the girls because we all got along well. So, seeing some returners come back was nice to see. Another huge thing was just the overall support. From the owners to the coaching staff with Cathy [George], Mike [Gawlik], Katie [Gawlik], and Jason [Oliver], all the way to the support staff like [PR/CR coordinator] Alex [Eisen] and [head athletic trainer] Dave [Getsoff]. Everyone just wanted to see us succeed.

And then, of course, the fans showing out for us every night was so special. With how much this league is growing, I think Grand Rapids is a special place to be. I want to be part of helping it grow here and helping the league grow too.

How do you want to improve in your second pro season?

I'm always looking to improve, whether it's my range on the court or overall abilities. This year, I want to take on more of a leadership role in the backcourt. I can do that by taking more balls in serve receive and Cathy has talked to me about being more vocal. So, that will be a big focus for me this season.

What's it going to be like playing again with former high school teammate Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres?

Yeah, that was so cool to see! I saw her post and thought, 'No way, she's coming to Grand Rapids!' We won a state championship together, so it's going to be awesome to run that back and hopefully go for another one. She's an amazing setter. She has also been training with Team USA, played in the VNL, and competed in the World Championship. She's a high-caliber player. I'm super excited to play with her again and to just hang out off the court too.

If you could describe your style as a libero in one word, what would it be and why?

Consistent. Volleyball is full of ups and downs since it is a game of mistakes. I like to have that steady presence, the type of player my teammates can rely on when things get chaotic. I want to bring that calm, consistent energy every time I step on the court.

What's one misconception people have about playing libero that you wish more fans understood?

There are people who think it's easy, and honestly, I get why, because I do think it's one of the easier positions. But it's definitely tough physically. You're constantly diving and throwing your body around. I've got bruises on my knees and hips to prove it. You might not always get the ball up, but being a good libero means you go for every single one, no matter how impossible it looks. I love that mindset, where no ball hits the floor without me giving everything I've got.

Being from Hawaii, how did you handle your first Michigan winter? It clearly didn't scare you away.

That was something I was scared about when I first arrived. I had never driven in snow or lived somewhere cold like that before. But I bundled up in my biggest coat and mostly stayed indoors or in the car, so it wasn't too bad. I did miss being able to go outside and see sunshine every day, though. I will say that toward the end of the season, it started to get really pretty, with blue skies and sun out, and I wished that lasted longer. Everyone talks about how nice Michigan summers are, and I didn't get to experience that. I'm also hoping to make it out to the lake this time around because that was on my list of things to do but I just couldn't get out there.

Looking back on last season, what's it going to take to get the Rise back into the playoffs?

We really started to come together toward the end of last season, but we just needed that extra push. We lost a lot of sets by only two or three points, just those little plays that can swing a match. I think our returning group is strong, and the new players will bring fresh energy and a new look. It's all about finishing those tight sets and finding that edge to close matches out.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

That's a tough one. Maybe letting liberos hit and jump over the net. I used to be a hitter in high school, so part of me misses that. We're shorter, so we wouldn't exactly be dominating at the net, but it would be fun to mix it up and be another offensive option.

Hear more from Oglivie outside of volleyball in our "Beyond the Net" series with Rise broadcast analyst Katie Olson.







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.