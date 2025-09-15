Oglivie Named to Team USA Roster for NORCECA Women's Final Six

September 15, 2025

Grand Rapids Rise libero Elena Oglivie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise libero Elena Oglivie has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the NORCECA Women's Final Six, taking place Sept. 15-21 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The United States will face Canada, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Puerto Rico in the round-robin tournament, with semifinals set for Sept. 20 and medal matches on Sept. 21. Team USA opens play tonight against Canada at 8 p.m.

This marks the fifth edition of the Final Six. The Americans earned silver last year after falling in a five-set final against the Dominican Republic. The U.S. previously claimed gold in 2023, silver in 2022, and bronze in 2021.

Oglivie made her professional debut with the Rise on Jan. 10, 2025, against the Vegas Thrill after being selected in the fourth round (29th overall) of the 2024 college draft. She went on to play all 28 matches (104 sets) of her rookie season, finishing with a team-record 392 digs. Oglivie re-signed with the Rise on Aug. 9 for the upcoming 2026 season.

Internationally, she was a member of the U.S. Women's U20 National Team that competed at the 2021 FIVB World Championship in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Kortrijk, Belgium. She also won gold at the 2019 FIVB Girls' U18 World Championship in Ismailia, Egypt.

The Stanford graduate and Honolulu native becomes the latest Rise athlete to appear in international play while representing Grand Rapids and Major League Volleyball. Other MLV players on the team include Khori Louis (Atlanta Vibe), Norah Sis (Omaha Supernovas), and Reagan Cooper (Omaha Supernovas)

Former Rise outside hitter Claire Chaussee is also competing with Team USA in Guadalajara. Chaussee played for Grand Rapids during its inaugural 2024 season and still holds the franchise records for most career points (463) and kills (429). Chaussee currently plays for LOVB Madison.

Team USA Schedule at NORCECA Women's Final Six

(All times Eastern; subject to completion of previous matches)

Sept. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Sept. 16: USA vs. Cuba, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17: USA vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18: USA vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.

Sept. 19: USA vs. Puerto Rico, 8 p.m.

Sept. 20: Semifinals

Sept. 21: Medal Matches

