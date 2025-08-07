2025 Player in Review: Paige Briggs-Romine

Outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine made a significant impact in her first season with the Grand Rapids Rise during the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation campaign and is set to return for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season as part of her two-year contract. A native of Ortonville, Michigan, Briggs-Romine joined the Rise after winning a PVF championship with the Omaha Supernovas in 2024. She became a regular starter for Grand Rapids in late February and quickly established herself as a key contributor. Briggs-Romine ranked second on the team in kills (226) and third in points (260). Her steady passing and defensive efforts were key in helping the Rise transition smoothly from defense to offense. She notched 10 double-doubles over the season, including a standout performance in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Thrill where she tallied 13 kills, 12 digs, and maintained a 56% positive pass rating, earning her the PVF Player of the Week honor on April 8.







