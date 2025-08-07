Rise Sign Former Florida Four-Time All-American Rhamat Alhassan

Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have signed 6-foot-4 middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan (Ruh-MOTT All-HUH-sawn), a native of Glenarden, Maryland, ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Alhassan brings a decorated collegiate and professional background, marked by national awards, international experience, and consistent success at the highest levels of the sport.

"Rhamat is an amazing athlete, player, and person," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "With extensive experience professionally in Italy, with the U.S. National Team and with the Florida Gators, Rhamat will add a strong presence to our roster."

Alhassan played four seasons at the University of Florida (2014-17), earning AVCA All-America honors each year and being named SEC Player of the Year in 2017. She finished her career as Florida's all-time leader in total blocks (674) and block assists (584), with a career hitting percentage of .423 - tied for seventh in NCAA Division I history at the conclusion of the 2017 season. She became just the second Division I player to record at least 1,250 kills with a .420 hitting percentage and over 605 blocks.

Over her time in Gainesville, she totaled 1,278 kills and 90 solo blocks. Alhassan also played alongside Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder throughout her collegiate career, winning three SEC championships together.

In her senior season, Alhassan helped lead the Gators to the 2017 NCAA National Championship match, finishing as runner-up to Nebraska. She served as team captain and was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing excellence in the classroom, community, character, and competition.

After graduating, Alhassan began her professional career with NEC Red Rockets in Japan (2018-19), then competed in Italy with Golden Tulip Volalto 2.0 Caserta (2019-20), Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri '76 (2020-22), and Il Bisonte Firenze (2022-23). Following a two-year break from competition, during which she served as director of sports information and JV volleyball coach at Flint Hill School in Oakton, Virginia, Alhassan returns to the court for her sixth professional season with the Rise.

Internationally, she was the only collegiate player on the 2017 U.S. Women's National Team Pan American Cup roster that won gold and has earned multiple medals representing Team USA. Alhassan was a multisport athlete at Academy of the Holy Cross High School in Maryland and earned U.S. junior national team honors in 2014 and 2015. She played on the U.S. Women's National Team in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.







