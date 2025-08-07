Team USA Setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres Brings Championship Pedigree to Rise

August 7, 2025

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have added international and NCAA championship experience to their roster ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season with the signing of Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres (Ka-AH-ha-EYE-na TORR-ez), a 6-foot setter from Honolulu, Hawaii.

"Saige has had quite a summer with the USA National Team as they have taken on some of the world's best players," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "Her ability as a setter, leader, and teammate make her a major asset to the Rise. Saige has had extensive experience overseas after securing a national championship as the setter for the Texas Longhorns."

Ka'aha'aina-Torres has played professionally in France and Puerto Rico, helping Changas de Naranjito to a third-place finish in the 2023 Puerto Rican League. Most recently, she was part of LOVB Austin's championship-winning squad during the league's inaugural 2025 season and earned a spot on the U.S. National Team for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League.

Collegiately, Ka'aha'aina-Torres was a two-time AVCA All-America Honorable Mention selection (2019, 2022). She spent three seasons at the University of Utah before transferring to the University of Texas. At Utah, she set the program's single-season assists record in 2019 with 1,518 and guided the Utes to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

She transferred to Texas in 2021 and became the Longhorns' starting setter the following year, helping lead the team to both a Big 12 title and the 2022 NCAA National Championship. Texas finished the season 28-1 en route to the program's fourth national title. In the championship match at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Ka'aha'aina-Torres recorded a match-high 37 assists, while her teammate and former Rise player Kayla Caffey added four blocks. Texas won in straight sets over Louisville, which was led by another former Rise player, Claire Chaussee.

Ka'aha'aina-Torres capped her collegiate career by earning Big 12 Setter of the Year honors in her final season. Across five seasons at Utah and Texas, she appeared in 133 matches (457 sets), totaling 3,783 assists, 819 digs, 181 blocks, 158 kills, and 65 aces.

She played her prep volleyball at 'Iolani School in Honolulu, where she was named the 2017 Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year and won the 2016 state championship while appearing in three straight state championship matches. She played alongside 2025 Rise player Elena Oglivie for multiple seasons at ÃÂ»Iolani. On the club circuit, she competed for the Ku'ikahi Volleyball Club.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.







