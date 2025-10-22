Supernovas GM John Cook to Join Cox for E-Recycling Event on October 25

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas Co-Owner and General Manager John Cook will make a special appearance on Oct. 25, as part of the franchises' 2026 partnership with Cox Communications.

Cook, Cox and the Supernovas are teaming up to support Cox Conserves, the company's nationwide sustainability program. Fans who bring in their old devices to recycle will be entered for a chance to win free tickets to an upcoming 2026 season match. The first 200 participants will be eligible, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Cook - joined by former Creighton Bluejays Norah Sis and Allison Holder - will help drive awareness for Cox Conserves and Cox Mobile's E-Recycling Campaign by appearing at Cox's Papillion retail location (7640 Towne Center Pkwy, Suite 101) on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 9-10 a.m.

Supernovas E-Recycling Meet & Greet

When: Saturday, October 25

Where: Cox Retail Store at 7640 Towne Center Pkwy Suite 101, Papillion.

Who: John Cook, Norah Sis and Allison Holder

Time: 9-10 a.m. CDT

Customers must recycle a device during the Supernovas appearance to be eligible; recycling at other times or without a device will not qualify.

Accepted Items: Cable Accessories (Coax, Ethernet, HDMI, Power Cords/Supplies, Remotes, & USB Cables), Desktops/Laptops, Mobile Phones & Accessories (Earpods, Cords/Cables, etc.), Modems/Routers, Computer Accessories (Keyboards, Monitors, & Mice), Streaming Devices (Firesticks, Chromecast, etc.), Wi-Fi Devices (Access Points, Extenders, Pods, & Speakers).

Items Not Accepted: TVs, CRT Monitors, Large Appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves, stoves, etc.).







