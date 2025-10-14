Supernovas' Cooper Dominates Week 2 of AU, Set to Captain in Week 3

Outside hitter Reagan Cooper with Athletes Unlimited

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Reagan Cooper exploded in Week 2 of the Athletes Unlimited Professional Volleyball Championship, erupting for more than 700 points and 50 kills in a stellar week that saw her climb to No. 2 overall in the standings at the halfway point of the AU season.

Returning to her second season with the Supernovas in 2026, Cooper's offensive firepower was on full display against some of the world's best players. The Texas native tallied 51 kills on a staggering .365 hitting percentage on 115 swings. With an additional 10 digs, one ace and one assist, Cooper compiled 737 total points - the third most of any player in Week 2. As a result, she has risen to No. 2 overall in the leaderboard and will serve as a captain for Week 3.

Despite Team Hentz winning only one match, Cooper was voted the No. 1 MVP in two of the three contests. In the team's lone 75-58 win over Team Valentín-Anderson, Cooper was dominant with 17 kills on a .300 clip and two digs. The Kansas graduate followed up three days later with an even stronger performance, recording 18 kills on a .390 hitting percentage with four digs and an ace.

Team captain and libero Morgan Hentz tallied 474 points from 33 digs (3.67 per set) and 10 assists, but the reigning three-time AU Defensive Player of the Year fell just outside the top four to No. 7 overall. Fellow outside hitter Sarah Wilhite Parsons, who was also on Team Hentz, recorded 505 points for the week to reach No. 10 on the leaderboard. She was outstanding on Oct. 9 in the team's lone victory, posting seven kills, 13 digs and two aces while being voted the No. 3 match MVP. Sydney Hilley represented the fourth Supernovas player on Team Hentz, but the setter appeared in only five of the team's nine sets, totaling 294 points and dropping to 19th overall.

Middle blocker Elise Goetzinger was part of a surging Team Thompson that won all three matches and seven of nine possible sets. The first-year pro played in two of the three matches, with her highlight coming against Team Hentz, where she recorded three blocks, three digs and two aces for 199 points. She finished with 517 points overall - a 144-point improvement from Week 1. 2025 MLV Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller posted 364 points as part of Team Hoffman, contributing 21 kills, 16 digs, two assists, one ace and one block.

AU has the week off as play shifts to Madison, Wisconsin, for the final two weeks of action. The Week 3 draft is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. CDT, with Cooper, AU leader Jordan Thompson, former Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and Molly McCage serving as team captains.

All Week 3 matches will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The first matches are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. CDT. After a day off, AU resumes play Saturday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and concludes Sunday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CDT.

To keep track of your favorite Supernovas at AU, visit the Athletes Unlimited Action Hub for full match results, broadcast schedules and performance breakdowns of each of the six Supernovas athletes.

