Monserez, Childress and Team Gold Take Top Spot in Week Two of AU Pro Volleyball Championship

Published on October 14, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - San Diego Mojo setter Marlie Monserez and head coach Alisha Childress won three matches with Team Gold in an undefeated second week of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Championship season at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Competing with a squad captained by Jordan Thompson, Team Gold held off a late rally by Team Orange, which included Mojo setter Carly Graham, to close out the week of play with a 78-70 victory.

Team Gold was the only squad to finish the week with a winning record, while the three other teams captured wins in only one of their three matches.

Monserez topped Mojo players for the week with 435 points in the AU scoring system, climbing to 25th in the league with 766 total points at the midway point of the season. On the year, she has totaled 39 assists (3.25/set) with 19 digs and two kills in 12 sets played.

Mojo middle blockers Taylor Sandbothe and McKenna Vicini teamed up for the second straight week, after being drafted by Claire Hoffman to represent Team Purple. Sandbothe has appeared in 18 sets on the season and tallied 10 blocks (0.56/set) and six block assists, while adding 28 kills (1.56/set) and five aces with a .380 hitting percentage. Vicini has played 13 sets, collecting eight blocks (0.46/set), six block assists, eight kills, two service aces, and six digs.

Middle blocker Kayla Caffey, who played with captain Morgan Hentz and Team Blue last week, tops the Mojo with 952 points through the first two weeks of the season. In 18 sets played, she has 24 kills with a .400 hitting percentage, five aces, five blocks, seven block assists and 12 digs. Meanwhile, Graham has appeared in six sets, registering one assist and one kill.

The AU season now moves to Madison, Wisc. with the week three draft taking place on Monday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. PT and play resuming on Thursday, Oct. 23, with a pair of matches at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. Team Natalia Valentin-Anderson (Blue) and Team Reagan Cooper (Orange) open the doubleheader at 4:00 p.m. PT before Team Jordan Thompson (Gold) faces off with Team Molly McCage (Purple) in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m. PT. Childress will serve as the coach for Team Purple and team captain McCage.

For more information on the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship, including group and single-day tickets, visit AUProVolleyball.com. Information on how to watch the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship season can also be found here.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

ATHLETES UNLIMITED 2025 LEADERBOARD (MOJO PLAYERS)

18. Kayla Caffey - 952 points

24. Taylor Sandborne - 782 points

25. Marlie Monserez - 766 points

31. Carly Graham - 690 points

38. McKenna Vicini - 488 points

Athletes Unlimited Week Three Schedule (all times PT)

Thursday, Oct. 23

Game 13, 4:00 p.m. - Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Cooper | ESPN+

Game 14, 6:30 p.m. - Team Thompson vs. Team McCage | AWSN, Swerve

Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 15, 12:00 p.m. - Team McCage vs. Team Cooper | AWSN, Swerve

Game 16, 2:30 p.m. - Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Thompson | ESPNU

Sunday, Oct. 26

Game 17, 3:30 p.m. - Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson | ESPNU

Game 18, 6:00 p.m. - Team Cooper vs. Team Thompson | ESPNU







