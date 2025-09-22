Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 6

September 22, 2025

FISHERS, Ind. (September 22, 2025) - Indiana girls' high school volleyball teams continue sharpening their skills and play in the closing weeks of the regular season. There are many big matches across the state this week; we're highlighting key contests in Central Indiana.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN at RONCALLI, 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday: Two of the premier teams, each with state championship aspirations, meet in this showdown. Hamilton Southeastern is fresh off a victory over previously unbeaten Westfield last week. The Royals' only loss thus far in 2025 came at the hands of last year's Class 4A champ Carroll. Roncalli, the reigning Class 3A state champ, is 16-3 heading into a Monday match with Perry Meridian. Tuesday's match is must-see volleyball action.

CARMEL at NOBLESVILLE, 7 p.m. ET Wednesday: The host Eagles are 12-5 but have dropped three of their last four and are looking to get back on the right track against their Hamilton County rival. The Greyhounds, 6-11 at the beginning of play this week, are still seeking consistency.

From Noblesville coach Anne Poulson: "Fight and grit are something this year's team has shown many times. We are hoping to focus on our side and serve aggressively and take care of the first ball both ways. We are going to need to stay aggressive from all attackers in order to win. Reese Resmer is contributing after an injury last year; Ashlynn Turner is also a force in the middle and Ella Coppock on the right side are key contributors.

CATHEDRAL at YORKTOWN, 7 p.m. ET Thursday: Don't let the fact that these two teams don't have records that are as sparkling as some others fool you. (Cathedral is 13-5 heading into play this week, Yorktown was 11-6 heading into a tournament on Saturday.) Both have played rigorous schedules to help prepare them for the postseason. Late into the regular season, this match will serve as an excellent barometer for their IHSAA tournament hopes.

