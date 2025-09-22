Venegas, Puerto Rico Place Fourth at 2025 NORCECA Women's Final Six

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







GUADALAJARA, Mexico - San Diego Mojo libero Shara Venegas helped Puerto Rico place fourth at the 2025 NORCECA Women's Final Six, which completed play at the Unidad Deportiva López Mateos on Sunday.

Venegas tallied 118 digs (4.21/set), the second-best mark in the tournament, finished third among receivers with a 26.17 percent efficiency rating, and completed the tournament as the second-highest rated libero in the field.

Puerto Rico won two of five matches in the round robin portion of the competition, falling to Mexico in five sets in the opener, before earning three-set sweeps of the Dominican Republic and Canada and then falling in four sets to Cuba and three to the United States.

As the three-seed in the semifinals, Puerto Rico once again dropped a five-set match to Mexico, then lost in a five-set thriller to the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal match after holding a 2-1 lead after the third set.

Venegas and Puerto Rico finished among the top four in the NORCECA Women's Final Six for the third time in the last four years and placed fourth for the second year in a row.

Puerto Rico Schedule for the NORCECA Women's Final Six Pan American Cup

Sept. 15: Mexico def Puerto Rico 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8

Sept. 16: Puerto Rico def Dominican Republic 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-22)

Sept. 17: Puerto Rico def Canada 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-19)

Sept. 18: Cuba def Puerto Rico 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22

Sept. 19: United States def Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-13)

Sept. 20 Semifinals: Mexico def Puerto Rico 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12)

Sept. 21 Bronze Medal: Dominican Republic def Puerto Rice 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13)







Major League Volleyball Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.